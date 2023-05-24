The Middlebury College women's lacrosse team is back on a familiar stage.
Middlebury is set to make its fourth straight trip to the NCAA Division III semifinals this weekend in Salem, Virginia.
The top-ranked Panthers are playing No. 8 Franklin & Marshall at noon on Friday in the first semifinal contest of the day, before No. 3 William Smith and No. 9 Gettysburg square off in the other game.
The winners of those Friday contests will play for the national championship on Sunday at noon.
Middlebury is looking for its second straight championship and third in the last four seasons. The Panthers have won the national title in both of their last two trips to the final four, in 2019 and 2022. The 2020 tournament wasn't played due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the squad didn't compete in 2021.
This will be Middlebury's 22nd NCAA semifinal contest since 1994. In the tournament, the team has an impressive 74-18 mark since 1994 and boasts the highest NCAA Tournament win percentage mark in the history of Division III women's lacrosse.
After earning an automatic bid into the tournament by winning the NESCAC, Middlebury (21-0) took its place in the final four with three victories. They beat SUNY Geneseo 19-4, Trinity 22-9 and Colby 12-7.
Hope Shue had a trio of goals in the quarterfinal victory against the Mules and she's been a star for the Panthers all season long.
She leads the team with 72 goals and is second on the team with 90 points. Her 72 goals put her in the top-25 nationally.
Jane Earley dished out four assists in the quarterfinal win, par for the course in an incredible year for the two-time NESCAC Player of the Year. She leads the team with 97 points, on 67 goals and 30 assists.
Those two have plenty of help on that end of the field. Susan Rowley had three goals in the quarterfinal win and has 39 tallies on the season. Caroline Messer and Kelcey Dion both have 30 goals, while Maggie Coughlin has 29.
Erica Barr along with Kylie Wilson and Chloe Newman anchor a defensive unit that has limited opponents to 6.48 goals per contest.
In front of the Panther goal, Annie Enrietto ranks eighth in Division III with a 6.88 goals-against-average and owns an unblemished 37-0 career record.
Middlebury is riding a 26-game winning streak and has won 28 straight road games going back to 2019.
Middlebury's opponent Franklin & Marshall has a strong women's lacrosse history, but is returning to the national semifinal stage for the first time in seven seasons. The Diplomats' last trip in 2016 was their second in a row.
Last season, Franklin & Marshall was bounced out in the national quarterfinals.
The Diplomats have won a pair of NCAA Division III national championships, coming in 2007 and 2009.
Franklin & Marshall (18-4) earned an automatic bid to the national tournament by beating Gettysburg 15-14 in the Centennial Conference championship game.
The team has been tested in the tournament, edging Roanoke 16-14 in the second round. After a nine-goal win against Denison, the Diplomats had a competitive 18-13 win againtst Pomona-Pitzer in the quarterfinals.
Franklin & Marshall boasts a very balanced attack on offense. Sophomore Lydia Cassilly leads the team with 53 goals and 76 points. She was a difference maker in the quarterfinals, with six points.
First-year Lauren Pittman has 48 goals and Maddy Birch has 43 goals, while Lane Lambeth and Sydney Lowe both have 38 goals and Gillian Brennan has 35. Brennan has been the team's best distributor as well.
Junior Alyssa Moran has been the team's starting goalie with a 10.23 goals against average. Belle Dinito has been the anchor of the defense.
William Smith is a new face to the party, but one with lots of historical pedigree.
The Herons are making their first trip to the NCAA semifinals in 20 years, but had a streak of four straight runner-up finishes from 1992 to 1995. During the mid-1980s through the 1990s. William Smith was a constant in the national semifinal mix.
The Herons are enjoying a dream season that sees them enter the national semifinals with a spotless 21-0 mark. William Smith and Middlebury are the only undefeated teams remaining.
After winning the Liberty League title to grab an automatic, the Herons cruised in their NCAA opener against Rhodes, 17-1. St. John Fisher provided the biggest hurdle in William Smith's undefeated hopes in the regionals, but the Herons gutted out a 6-5 win.
William Smith cruised past fifth-ranked Tufts 14-4 in the national quarterfinals.
Senior Maddie Montgomery, from nearby Queensbury, New York, has been an incredible offensive force for the Herons with 82 goals, putting her ninth in the nation.
Kaitlin Pellechia follows with 40 goals, while Katherine Murry has 37, Natalie Daniels has 36 and Payton McMahon has 35.
Sophomore Maura Smeader has been one of the nation's best netminders. her 6.47 goals against average is good for third in Division III.
Gettysburg has been one of the recent women's lacrosse powers in Division III. The Bullets have claimed their first national title in 2011 and won back-to-back crowns in 2017 and 2018.
This is the second straight season that Gettysburg has made the national semifinals with their season ending at the hands of eventual champion Middlebury last season.
As an at-large bid for the national tournament, the Bullets had their most impressive win in the regional semifinal, where they knocked off second-ranked Washington & Lee 11-8. Outside of that, they have nine-goal wins against Christian Newport and York.
Gettysburg's high-powered offense is led by junior Jordan Basso, who has 72 goals and 37 assists. Her 109 points rank 13th in the nation.
Katie Fullowan has 56 goals and Julia Daly has 51, while Emily Crane has 45. Caroline Sullivan has been one of the best distributors in Division III with her 51 assists ranking 17th in the nation.
Goalie Gillian Cortese has a goals against average of 7.82.
