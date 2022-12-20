Here’s a game that should be getting a lot of hype: The Middlebury College men’s basketball team travels to Keene State on Jan. 16 in a battle of top-10 teams in the Division III national poll.
Keene State is 10-0 and ranked No. 6 and the Panthers are 8-1 and ranked No. 9.
It’s not often that we get a game in our area of that magnitude. As non-league games go, it does not get much bigger.
Two days before that, Middlebury will play a game with even more interest attached to it, at least for Rutland area fans.
Colby College will be in Middlebury’s Pepin Gym on Jan. 14 for a 3 p.m. tip-off. Colby will be coming to Vermont with Noah Tyson, who reached the 1,000-point milestone in his college career recently.
Tyson is averaging 12.3 points per game and a team-high 7.6 rebounds.
Colby is currently 10-1.
MOTTO FOR 2023A sign on the Fair Haven Union High School’s locker room door should be everyone’s motto for 2023: “Kindness is the New Cool.”
40-POINTERS RAREWest Rutland’s Peyton Guay recent program record 41-point game in girls basketball is not only the lone 40-point game in girls basketball at West Rutland, but an incredibly rare feat among girls hoopers in Rutland County. Only two other girls have scored 40 points in a game in the county.
Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti scored 40 points in a playoff game against Montpelier in 2020 and Proctor’s Maggie McKearin scored 42 and 40 points in consecutive games last winter.
Outside of Rutland County, there has been a 70-point and a 60-point game in girls basketball.
Julie Bradley Barber, playing for Windsor High in 1962, made the short trip across the Connecticut River to drop 70 points on St. Mary’s of Claremont, New Hampshire.
It was in 1957 that Alburg High’s Carol Hemenway scored 61 points against Swanton High School.
SILENT NIGHTSNow that a new season is here, I am missing the local radio sports coverage all over again.
There’s nothing like leaving a gym or the rink of your own game and finding another local game on the radio to listen to on the way back to the office.
WSYB and Lakes Region radio at one time had an ambitious schedule of high school games and their departure from that programming leaves a void.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
