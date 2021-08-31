Football is in the air in Middlebury. And on the air. The Tigers travel to Fair Haven for Friday night’s season opener and Middlebury station WVTK will be there to describe the action.
That’s the way it is each year in this community that embraces its football team.
Best of all, it is back to tackle football after the COVID season of 7-on-7, one-hand touch, pass-only football.
“I am just glad to be playing football and that it is tackle football,” Middlebury coach Dennis Smith.
He speaks for the entire high school football fraternity and few teams were out of their element more than the Tigers with a pass-only game last year.
Smith and the Tigers have long been about running the ball and executing the option.
The trigger man on the option attack will be Ryan Thomas-Danyow back for his senior season.
The bread-and-butter of the Tiger offense is the run. Make no mistake, though, Thomas-Danyow might not take to the air frequently but he can do so effectively.
During last fall’s 7-on-7, pass-only football, he riddled the Otter Valley secondary in a 31-21 victory by completing 26 of 33 passes for 313 yards. Ten of those completions landed in the hands of Gabe Cotell.
“He throws a beautiful ball. He hasn’t thrown a bad pass yet,” Cotell said after the game.
But that was also without rushing linemen. It will be a whole different ballgame on Friday night, 2019 style.
Thomas-Danyow’s running will be a key to the option and he will have hard-charging running backs like Nikolai Luksch, Nick Austin-Neil Flynn Whitlock, Cam Stone and Cole Schnoor to hand off or pitch to.
Cotell has turned his tassel but there are a stable of dependable receivers led by senior split end Jordan Martin and junior tight end Penn Riney, an inviting target at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
Sophomore Jackson Gillet and Whitlock will be keys to the defensive backfield.
The challenge will be retreading the trenches after linemen did not get to do their thing last season.
“It will be a challenge especially with the linemen. Everything is new,” Smith said.
That and getting the team working together are the most imposing challenges left by the “missing season”, Smith said.
“Conditioning-wise I think we are OK,” Smith said. “It will depend on the day. On a warm day, it is going to be tough.
“We used to have 20 practices in before our first scrimmage and now we won’t have 20 practices in before our first game,” the coach said.
“You are going to have to have your subs ready.”
Smith said he feels he is two deep at each position.
The recent scrimmage with Colchester and Rice went well.
“Nobody got hurt so it was a good scrimmage,” Smith said.
“Offensively, we ran the option pretty well.
“It was really about just getting back to playing normal football again.”
Rounding out the roster are Sam Warren, Cooper Laroche, Sean Broe, Joey Niemo, Ethan Ploof, Milo Gordon, Jae Davis, Matthew Kiernan, Brian Whitney, Jerimiah Philip-Tinker, Dalton Rheaume, Chance Peoples, William Berry, Kagan Besser-Jones, Kegan Brown, Sawyer Caderot, Kaleb Huestis, Liam Wagner, Nicholas Sheldrick, Aiden Laduke, Timothy Whitney, Carter Paquette, Brady McDonough and Gavin McNulty.
Roster numbers are a hot topic after the lost year. Some players chose not to return. Some teams have skimpier rosters than others.
Smith is pretty happy with his numbers (around 65 players) but he knows that nobody has much margin for injuries.
“Injuries this year are going to be a factor,” he said.
The Slaters have become a traditional opener for Middlebury and Smith knows what awaits him in Fair Haven.
“They will be well-coached and they always have tough kids,” he said.
“The team that makes the fewest mistakes, physical and mental, will probably win.”
The last time the Tigers played tackle football, they were eliminated from the 2019 Division I playoffs in a 54-39 shootout with Burr and Burton, the eventual state champion.
That was too long ago. Everybody is ready.
