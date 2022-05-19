It has been a historic year in women’s sports at Middlebury College.
The Panthers’ field hockey team and women’s hockey team both went undefeated en route to NCAA Division III National Championships.
The Middlebury women’s lacrosse team can’t match the undefeated mark of their fellow Panther teams as rival Tufts University gave Middlebury its first loss, 9-8, in the NESCAC Championship game on May 8.
But the national title aspirations are still very much alive for the Panthers.
Middlebury is hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional this weekend. Earning a bye through the first round, the Panthers beat SUNY Geneseo 22-6 in a second-round matchup this past Sunday.
Middlebury is set to host the University of Chicago in a third-round matchup on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Kohn Field. The winner of that game plays the winner of the game between Colby and William Smith, who play at 2:30.
That national quarterfinal matchup would take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Middlebury.
Let’s take a look at the four teams hoping to lock up a spot in the final four this weekend in Middlebury.
Middlebury
Middlebury is ranked No. 2 in the most recent Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association national poll and has some of the best pedigree in the tournament.
The Panthers are seeking their eighth national championship, having last won the title in 2019.
While Middlebury fell in the NESCAC Championship game, the Panthers were the most dominant team all year long the conference.
Middlebury led the NESCAC in goals scored and allowed the least goals as well.
The Panthers have many scoring threats, but nobody has been more potent than junior Jane Earley, who scored 65 goals, along with 14 assists. Her 65 goals are the top mark in the conference and 79 points are second best.
This was the second time in her career that she eclipsed 50 goals in a season.
Around her, Hope Shue has 44 goals, while Susan Rowley, Erin Nicholas, Kelcey Dion and Grace Getman all have more than 20 tallies.
Senior Lily Riseberg has a team-high 42 assists, good for second in the NESCAC. Erica Barr has been dominant in draw controls for the Panthers.
Middlebury has multiple options at goalie with Annie Enrietto and Gina Driscoll both seeing significant time.
ChicagoWomen’s lacrosse is still in its infancy at the University of Chicago, in just its fourth year as a varsity sport, but the results have been incredibly positive so far as the Maroons have gone 47-6 across those four seasons.
This year has been the most successful of them all as Chicago enters the weekend with an 18-1 record and is riding a 14-game winning streak.
The Maroons locked up an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament, beating Carthage 21-13 in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship
Dominant offense like that has been commonplace for Chicago this year, as its scored 20 or more goals in eight of its wins.
Lulu Hardy paces the Maroon offense with 54 goals and 11 assists heading into the weekend. Five other Chicago players have scored 30 or more goals.
The best distributors of the bunch are Jane Chen (42 assists) and Lally Johnson (38 assists).
Rachel Keefe has been Chicago’s main goalie and is allowing 7.01 goals per game.
Colby
Colby College earned an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, after falling to eventual NESCAC champion Tufts in the conference semifinals hosted at Middlebury.
The Mules will hope to have better success at Kohn Field on Saturday, playing William Smith.
Colby heads into the weekend with a 15-3 record and is coming off a dominant 20-4 win against U.S. Merchant Marine in an NCAA Tournament game last Sunday.
Scoring was pretty balanced in that win and that’s been a calling card for the Mules. Annie Eddy leads the team with 58 goals, but behind her there are many women who contribute a similar amount.
One of those secondary scorers is Gianna Bruno, who is anything but secondary when it comes to offensive production. She has 32 goals, but her real strength is her distributing ability. Her 49 assists are the top mark in the NESCAC.
Senior Emily Podgorni is the main goalie for Colby and has been a top-five goalie in her conference all season long.
William SmithWilliam Smith has a storied history making its 22nd appearance in the NCAA Tournament this year. The Herons have been to the national title game five times, but it has been 27 years since the last time getting there.
William Smith has owned the Liberty League in recent seasons and this year was no different. The Herons had a perfect 10-0 mark in conference play and won their sixth straight conference tournament title.
They locked up the win with a 12-11 win against Ithaca in the championship game.
Like most teams in the tournament, William Smith is playing some of its best lacrosse and has won its last 14 contests.
The Herons’ offense is as powerful as they come. Allie McGinty does it all for William Smith, scoring 42 goals and dishing out 58 assists. The sophomore nearly doubles the next best assist-maker in the conference.
McGinty was recently named Liberty League Offensive Player of the Year.
Maddie Montgomery is a prolific goal scorer, netting 66 tallies this year, and Anna Murphy isn’t far behind with 57 goals.
The Herons have been stout defensively as well, with the best goals against average in the Liberty League.
Maura Smeader has been a rock in goal, making all 19 starts with a goals against average of 7.23.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
