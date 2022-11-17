The Middlebury College field hockey team has established a standard of play that very few have been able to touch over the last half decade.
The Panthers earned their fourth straight NCAA Division III national championship last fall, something no other school has ever done in the division.
Over those four seasons, Middlebury went 84-4 and this season has been just as dominant, going 19-1 heading into the final four.
The Tigers will look to continue their dynastic run, aiming for a fifth straight national championship and sixth in the last seven seasons this weekend at Rowan University’s Richard Wackar Stadium in Glassboro, New Jersey.
Williams College and Johns Hopkins University play in the first national semifinal on Friday at noon and Middlebury plays Rowan at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The winners advance to the national championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Let’s take a look at the four national semifinalists and what to expect from them this weekend.
MIDDLEBURYMiddlebury went undefeated on its way to last year’s national championship, the first team to do that since Bowdoin College in 2007.
The Tigers won’t be going into this year’s final four with undefeated dreams on their mind as they fell to Trinity College 2-1 on Oct. 15, but this team has still been as dominant as they come.
Middlebury got revenge for the loss to Bantams by beating Trinity 2-0 in the NESCAC tournament championship game. The Tigers outscored opponents 11-1 in the conference tournament.
Middlebury has plowed through competition in the NCAA Tournament, outscoring opponents 11-0, including another win against the Bantams.
Sophomore Amy Griffin and junior Katie George have been one of the most potent offensive duos in the nation, combining for 88 points.
Griffin and George both enter the weekend with a team-high 17 goals. Griffin has been an excellent facilitator as well with 14 assists.
It hasn’t stopped at those two standouts. Audrey Lazar and Lilly Branka both are in double figures for goals and players Caroline Segal, Grace Murphy and Hanna Medwar are plenty dangerous in their own right.
The Panthers’ defense has been among the best in the country. Middlebury has blanked 10 opponents, tying for the second most shutouts in program history.
Grace Harlan has been the backbone of the defense in the cage, starting all 20 games with a 0.64 goals against average.
ROWANRowan, the semifinal host, is enjoying one its best seasons in program history, entering the semifinals with a 21-1 record.
One of the only seasons to top this year’s effort was 2002 where the Profs claimed their lone national title, beating Messiah 1-0.
Rowan entered this stage in 2018 undefeated, but lost to Middlebury in the national semifinals.
The two clubs are no stranger to playing each other with everything on the line. The Panthers ended Rowan’s season in the national semifinals last fall as well.
The Profs have an offense that has very rarely been matched this season, scoring 105 goals, the second most in the nation.
It all starts with the duo of sophomore Julia Patrone and graduate student Kristiina Castagnola. Patrone has 24 goals and 11 assists, while Castagnola has 21 goals and 10 assists.
Vanessa DiDonato has 16 goals and Bridget Guinan has 10 to add to the attack. Senior midfielder Liz Fox has scored three times, but does her best work as a distributor with a team-high 12 assists.
Abby Hainsworth has been in the cage for all 22 contests and has a goals against average of 0.81.
Rowan earned the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship by beating perennial power TCNJ 1-0 in the tournament finals.
The Profs have been solid in their two NCAA Tournament games, beating Christopher Newport 4-0 before surviving a tough challenge from fifth-ranked Messiah to lock up the semifinal berth.
JOHNS HOPKINSJohns Hopkins has experience in the national semifinals in spades, with this being their fourth straight trip to the final four.
Unfortunately, the Blue Jays haven’t been able to win the big one. The closest they’ve come was last fall, where they fell to Middlebury 4-1 in the national championship game.
Johns Hopkins is back for another shot at it, entering the semifinals with an 18-3 record and one of the most battle-tested bunches left in the tournament.
The Blue Jays’ whole postseason run has been a pressure-cooker with every single game being decided by one goal. They survived an upset bid by Ursinus in the Centennial Conference semifinals and needed penalty strokes to beat Bryn Mawr in the tournament finals.
Both of Johns Hopkins’ NCAA Tournament games have been nail-biters, beating William Smith 1-0 and then Babson 1-0 en route to the semifinals.
The Blue Jays have gotten to this point on the back of their defense that has a goals against average of 0.51, the second best mark in the nation.
Johns Hopkins has a trio of goalies that have gotten starts this year with Alexis Loder, Morgan Seward and Phoebe Williams.
Abby Birk and Siena Urbanski pace the offense with 13 goals apiece.
WILLIAMS
Williams College is arguably the most improbable team of the four to make it to the national semifinals with its 15-5 record. The Ephs earned their spot in the NCAA Tournament as at-large bid.
Williams was shut out by Middlebury in the NESCAC semifinals, but since then has been on tear in the national tournament.
The Ephs opened up the tournament with an 8-0 win against Johnson & Wales and then beat Washington and Lee 3-0.
The most impressive win of them all was their 2-0 win against top-seeded Salisbury in the national quarterfinals. The Sea Gulls entered the tournament as the lone undefeated team in the nation.
Williams has never captured a national championship since the tournament began in 1981.
Offensively, it all starts with senior Emily Batchelor, who has found the back of the cage 20 times and is the NESCAC Player of the Year. Kiki Higgins scored once in the win against Salisbury. She and Pilar Torres are great complements to Batchelor.
In the cage, Carson Stephenson has gotten every start, but Gates Tenerowicz has seen plenty of time as well.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.