MIDDLEBURY — Gillette Stadium has seen many New England Patriot Super Bowl banners go up in its 21-year existence. Jackson Gillett and his Middlebury football teammates are hoping they can earn a championship banner of their own this fall.
If the Tigers are able to claim their first Division I state championship since 2014 and 11th in program history, Gillett figures to be a major piece of the title puzzle.
The senior running back played a massive role in Middlebury's dominant 41-0 win against rival Rutland Thursday night at Dr. Ray W. Collins Field.
Gillett rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Tigers imparted their will early and often.
"(Jackson) is dynamic. He had some great blocking in front of him and he'd be the first one to say that," said Middlebury coach Jed Malcolm. "The guys up front were great and the halfbacks, Avery Carl and Gavin McNulty, blocked well for him. He recognizes how good those blocks are. Once he gets in open space, he turns it on."
The big boys up front were opening holes left and right for the Tigers in the early going, as Middlebury scored on three of its first four drives, all coming on Gillett touchdown runs.
Gillett took one round the right side for a 36-yard score on the Tigers' first drive. He had a similar play on their second drive, taking it in from 24 yards out.
On Middlebury's fourth drive, Rutland did a great job of pinning the Tigers deep in their own territory with a well-struck punt, but Middlebury wasn't deterred. On the first play of the drive, they handed the ball off to Gillett, who powered down the right sideline for a 92-yard score.
"Football is a simple game. You watch the Giants and Cowboys last week, it's the same thing. Whoever wins the battle up front is probably going to win the game," said Rutland coach Mike Norman. "We'll learn from it and get better."
Joe Bergevin, Kyle Stearns, Beck Besser-Jones, Tim Whitney and Aiden LaDuke, Middlebury's linemen, were a group that was elite as they come on Thursday. Tight ends Angus Blackwell and George Devlin were strong in the blocking game as well.
Middlebury pushed its lead to 35 points going into the half, with a 2-yard touchdown run from Avery Carl and a 12-yard TD pass from Jacob Kemp to Gavin McNulty.
The second half was played with running time and the Tigers had the lone score, coming on a 1-yard TD pass from Luke Nuceder to Carter Paquette.
Behind Gillett's dominant offensive effort, sophomore Logan McNulty had 44 second-half rushing yards, getting more totes than normal given the score.
Rutland has been dealing with some injuries and struggled to produce much offensively. Quarterback Noah Bruttomesso had 35 passing yards and was sacked multiple times. Will Fuller was the only Rutland player with multiple receptions.
"Our D-line brought some pressure right away and we knew that had to be the plan early," Malcolm said. "Our secondary didn't play last week, but we had confidence that that wasn't the issue. We knew the pressure was going to come and the guys did a good job up front brining it. (Noah Bruttomesso) was scrambling all night."
Rutland (0-3) hosts Mount Anthony on Friday at Alumni Field.
Middlebury was coming off a tough loss in Week 2 in a weather-shortened game to Burr and Burton Academy, so the Tigers were happy to get back on track.
Middlebury (2-1) has a tough test in Week 4 at Essex.