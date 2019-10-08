Middlebury at Rutland is on a lot of radar screens in Division I football this Friday.
St. Johnsbury remained in firm control of the top spot in this week’s overall Rutland Herald / Times Argus football power rankings, as well as the top seed in the upcoming tournament with its 12.000 Quality Points Rating index. But No. 2 is up for grabs and the winner will stay at home through the first two rounds. Middlebury is the current No. 2 at a 10.125 QPR with Rutland right behind at 9.000.
Burr and Burton, which slipped to fourth in this week’s power rankings, is also fourth in QPR at 8.625.
This week’s top 10:
Someone told me last week there is no such thing as a tie in power rankings. Uh-huh.
1. St. Johnsbury (T1) 6-0 and Middlebury (T1) 6-0. St. Jay’s win at Burr and Burton shook up the D-I rankings a bit. Middlebury’s game at Rutland on Friday could give it another rattle.
3. Rutland (4) 5-1. The Raiders are 3-0 on the road including Friday’s impressive win at BFA-St. Albans.
4. Burr and Burton (3) 5-1. BBA has CVU this week so look for a big response to a defeat by the Bulldogs.
5. Brattleboro (5) 6-0. Can anybody touch these guys in the playoffs?
6. Essex (7) 3-3. Chittenden County teams are up and down like a yo-yo in this survey.
What? There are no yo-yos in power rankings?
7. BFA-St. Albans (6) 3-3. When everyone is healthy, this team is trouble with its power running game.
8. U-32 (9) 5-1. The Raiders are rolling along since their loss to Brattleboro in Week 3.
9. Bellows Falls (out) 4-2. The Terriers’ win at Springfield is even better than it looks on paper.
10. Colchester (8) 2-4. The Lakers just hanging on with three straight losses.
Division II, Top Five
1. Brattleboro (1) 6-0. The Colonels have Fair Haven and Mount Anthony standing between them and an 8-0 regular season.
2. U-32 (2) 5-1 and 3. Bellows Falls (3) 4-2 will probably stay right where they are with each finishing up against teams currently 1-5 (U-32 plays Spaulding and Mount Abraham, BF plays North Country and Milton).
4. Fair Haven (4) 3-3. A win at Brattleboro on Friday is a very tall order but a good showing could provide a needed confidence boost.
5. Mount Anthony (5) 3-3. The Patriots are at Lyndon on Saturday as they duke it out in the race for the fourth seed (MAU fourth at 3.375 and Lyndon fifth at 2.875).
Division III, Top Five
1. BFA-Fairfax (1) 6-0. Last week off (forfeit by Woodstock) lets the Bobwhites shake off dings for this week’s game against Mill River.
2. Poultney (3) 5-1. The Blue Devils beat D-II Fair Haven 20-7 without Levi Allen but they might not get enough credit for their defense (10 points a game).
3. Springfield (2) 4-2. If the Cosmos are going to rally for the second seed in D-III, they’ll most likely have to win at Poultney in Week 8.
4. Otter Valley (4) 4-2. OV is going to have to play better defense to go anywhere in the playoffs.
5. Oxbow (5) 3-3. Ditto.
