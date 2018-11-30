GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Middlebury women’s soccer team made the most of its only shot on goal Friday night to earn its first NCAA finals appearance in program history.
Simone Ameer started the game on the bench and ended up the hero during a 1-0 Division III semifinal victory over top-ranked Washington University-St. Louis (21-1). Forward Ellie Greenberg assisted Ameer in the 49th minute and Panthers goalie Ursula Alwang (three saves) recorded her ninth solo shutout of the season.
Fifteen players have scored this season for the Panthers, who are averaging 2.3 goals per game. Middlebury improved its NCAA Tournament record to 22-10-1 with its semifinal victory. The Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals in 1997 and 2011, earning their only other trip to the Final Four in 2013.
Washington-St. Louis rolled the dice by pushing numbers forward at the end of the game, but a few desperation moves led to the team’s first yellow card of the season with 5:21 remaining. Alwang and the Panthers defense held on during a few scary moments down the stretch, securing the final outcome.
Middlebury will face either Williams (17-1-4) or Christopher Newport (21-1) in the NCAA Championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Ephs handed the Panthers their lone defeat with a 1-0 victory in the regular season. Middlebury returned the favor with a 1-0 win over Williams in the NESCAC Championship.
The Panthers opened the season with a 14-match unbeaten streak (13-0-1), posting seven shutouts during that stretch. The unbeaten mark was the second longest to start a season in the program’s history. Sophomore Eliza Van Voorhis leads Middlebury with eight goals, including three game-winners. The Panthers (19-1-3) blanked No. 12 Swarthmore, 2-0, in the NCAA tourney opener, followed by a 1-0 victory over No. 10 Misericordia.
Middlebury is coached by Capital Soccer co-founder and Director of Operations Peter Kim. The program’s all-time leader in victories is in his 15th season with the Panthers, owning a career record of 181-61-31. He was recently tabbed as the 2018 NESCAC Coach of the Year for the sixth time. Capital Soccer’s Jorge Rojas serves as an assistant coach for Middlebury and former Harwood girls soccer coach Jon Hammond is the Panthers’ goalkeepers coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.