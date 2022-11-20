GLASSBORO, N.J. — The Middlebury College field hockey team claimed its fifth straight Division III NCAA Championship in thrilling overtime fashion on Sunday.
Amy Griffin scored with 2:33 remaining in the first extra session, lifting the Panthers to a 1-0 victory over Johns Hopkins. Middlebury becomes the first field hockey squad across all three NCAA divisions to capture five consecutive titles.
The Panthers had offensive possession for nearly the entire opening quarter, but Johns Hopkins did a great job at halting Middlebury's momentum in transition.
With 10:09 left in the half, the Blue Jays recorded the first shot of the game while a player up. Olivia Fox sent a ball from 30 yards out into the circle and Tessa Ericson looked for the one-timer, but Ericson's bid sailed just wide. A penalty corner was called on the play, but Griffin had a brilliant read on the set piece, taking away the option for Johns Hopkins and clearing the ball.
Less than two minutes later, Sadie LeStage worked the ball in Middlebury's offensive end, drawing the squad's first penalty corner of the contest. Caroline Segal inserted the ball to Griffin who initially beat a defender, but Blue Jay Abby Birk was there to block Griffin's shot.
The Panthers drew another corner with just 20 seconds remaining, but a strong Johns Hopkins defense clamped down and did not allow a shot.
Middlebury nearly scored with 7:23 left in the third quarter. Following a penalty corner, Grace Murphy whacked the ball from the top of the circle. Johns Hopkins goalie Alexis Loder went diving for the ball, which was ultimately blocked by a defender.
As the rebound ricocheted toward the goal, both Segal and Hanna Medwar dove to tip the ball into the cage. It appeared the duo was successful, but the goal was called off by the officials.
The momentum shifted in the Blue Jays' favor following the goal being disallowed, as Ericson sent a hard shot on cage just seconds later, but Panther goalie Grace Harlan thwarted the chance. Johns Hopkins was awarded a penalty corner, but Katie George laid out to block Ava Balacek's attempt at the top of the circle.
The Blue Jays didn't let up and had their best chance to score with 4:39 to go. Anna Scott rifled the ball toward the cage that sent Harlan sprawling. Balacek was on the left pipe to sneak in the pass, but Harlan made the impressive save from the ground.
Middlebury dominated the fourth quarter, but a strong defensive performance by the Blue Jays limited the Panthers to just one shot. The attempt came after a foot foul in the circle with 2:11 remaining in regulation. LeStage inserted the penalty corner and Lilly Branka sent a hard shot through traffic, but Loder was there to deny the chance and send the game to overtime.
The Panthers didn't let up in the extra session. Griffin had a backhanded attempt followed by a one-time rebound chance from LeStage with 8:46 left on the clock, but both were saved.
Emily Stone drew a penalty corner with only 3:42 to go. Katherine Lantzy stopped the insert by Murphy and deked a defender, but her shot was thwarted by Loder.
Middlebury finally broke through on the Griffin goal as she worked the ball down the right side of the circle to the goal line before sending a beautiful shot toward the left pipe that hit a defender and trickled into the cage.
Griffin was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
Middlebury was the only team to score against the Blue Jays during the NCAA Tournament and was one of just five squads to score on Johns Hopkins this season.
For the sixth time in program history, the Panthers reached the 20-win plateau (21-1).
Middlebury finished the season with a program-record 107 goals, erasing the previous mark of 103 set in 2014.
The Panthers earn their sixth national title in the last seven seasons and their seventh championship in program history (1998, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022).
