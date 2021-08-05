CASTLETON — When Lake Forest College opens the football season On Sept. 4 at Wisconsin Lutheran, Middlebury’s Bode Rubright will not be in uniform for Lake Forest. Neither will he be in action on Saturday for the Vermont team against New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton University.
An ACL injury that Rubright suffered playing lacrosse in the spring for Middlebury Union High School has derailed his football career.
Despite not being able to take part in practices during the week-long Shrine camp at Castleton, Rubright has been there — living in the dorm and eating in the dining hall. He opted to make the short trip down Route 30 to be with his teammates for the week as they prepare for Saturday’s Maple Sugar Bowl.
“Coach (Chad) Pacheco gave me the choice. I could have just come down for the game and been on the sidelines with the team or I could have come for the whole camp,” Rubright said. “For me, I wanted the experience of being here all week.”
He exhorts his teammates through the practices, attending them all from beginning to end.
He won’t be ready for football at the small Illinois college but he hopes that with the rehab he will be doing, he’ll be ready to play lacrosse in the spring. He is also going to give football a whirl at Lake Forest in the fall of 2022.
Pacheco is impressed that Rubright chose to join the Vermont team for the week.
“I think it speaks volumes about the football program he came from,” Pacheco said.
That Middlebury Union High program has given Rubright some special memories. The Tigers play in front of a large, loyal following, something that Rubright says MUHS coach Dennis Smith reminds them of frequently.
“Middlebury loves to watch football,” Rubright said. “Coach always told us that everyone who comes here to watch us is important.”
Rubright chose the small Illinois college because it is about 30 minutes from Chicago, something he felt would serve him well as a business and finance major.
Being a Division III school, he also liked the opportunity it presented for playing both sports.
“The coach recruited me to play tight end because he liked my size,” said the 6-fpoot-4, 230-pound Rubright.
Rubright had company as he watched from the sidelines on Thursday. Colchester’s Jake Ring was sidelined for the day, Ring was on the mend and expected to resume practicing on Friday.
Ring, who will be shuffling back and forth between defensive end and defensive tackle on Saturday, will be playing football at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.
Ring loves the defensive scheme that Pacheco and his coaches have implemented.
“I love the fact that everyone knows their assignments. That’s important to you when the player next to you knows their assignment,’ he said. “And I like that we have four down linemen.”
“Not all of our guys are big but we have some serious speed on defense.”
Ring said he is in great shape from having worked out at The Edge all during COVID.
He plans to major in Exercise Science at UNE on a campus that abuts the water.
“I love he water. I’m from Colchester,” Ring said.
NOTES: Fall Mountain Regional High School is represented by three players on the New Hampshire team: Alex Flynn, Izaak Westover and Tyler Swain. Flynn played against Vermont’s Jack Burke (Bellows Falls) in the Connecticut Valley Pee Wee League. ... Swain actually resides in both states, splitting time between Walpole, New Hampshire and Springfield. ... New Hampshire leads the series 48-17-2. ... New Hampshire will be the home team and wear the white uniforms. ... Four players will be playing in their future home on Saturday. Vermont’s Max Fair (U-32), Isaiah LaPlume (North Country), and Will Mlcuch (BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille) as well as New Hampshire’s Kevin McDonough (Concord) will be playing for Castleton University.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.