CASTLETON — After a dominant junior season for the Castleton University baseball team, first baseman Davis Mikell was named D3baseball.com second team All-America, as announced by the organization Tuesday morning.
Mikell, who was named both first team All-Little East Conference and first team All-New England, becomes the first player in program history to be named to an All-America Team. The junior registered a batting average of .446 to lead the LEC and sit 11th in the nation, while reaching base at a .552 clip to lead the league and rank seventh in Division III.
The Williston native was impressive from the jump, recording a hit in 33 of his 38 games with 19 multi-hit games — eight of which included three or more hits. His 29 walks were fifth-most in the league, and his six home runs were sixth-most among LEC hitters. He finished the season with 62 total hits, including 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs for a slugging percentage of .676—the third-best mark in the conference. He also recorded hitting streaks spanning 16 games and 22 games at different times throughout the year.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Precious few tournament games were played Tuesday with rain taking the rest, making Wednesday a huge day in Vermont state baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis.
Every one of the dozens of events postponed Tuesday will be played on Wednesday.
Games played on Tuesday included Rutland beating Burlington in boys lacrosse 11-8 and the South Burlington boys beating Mount Anthony 22-7, both in Division I.
In D-II boys lacrosse, Lamoille forfeited to Stowe.
In Division II softball, Bellows Falls forfeited to top-seeded Mount Abraham.
In boys tennis, D-I Burlington beat Montpelier 6-1 and Mount Anthony beat Brattleboro 4-1, with the last two matches stopped with the contest already decided.
