Seldom have that many milestones come together in one game the way they did on Saturday at Norwich University’s Andrews Hall.
Not only did Norwich men’s basketball coach Paul Booth pick up his 300th victory at Norwich, but his son Kyle Booth reached the 1,000-point plateau along with teammate Donovan Lewis Jr.
The milestones were achieved in an 83-73 victory over Dean College in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference game.
Fair Haven’s Kohlby Murray, a Norwich freshman, had the look of a player who someday might achieve his own milestone numbers. Murray scored 19 points in the game, draining five 3-point field goals.
“It was Senior Night so the crowd was big because of that,” Norwich coach Paul Booth said.
Booth is proud of both players reaching the 1,000-point standard that night but when it’s your son attaining that number, there’s a little extra feeling toward it.
“Kyle has worked really, really hard. I am proud of all the hard work that he has put in,” Paul said.
Interestingly, Booth, a 1983 College of St. Joseph graduate, had no idea when he was a student at the Rutland college that he wanted to coach.
“I was going to make a million dollars and the world was going to be my oyster,” coach Booth said.
With that in my mind, he went off to work for a financial company after graduation.
That altered his mindset. He began to think of getting back into education and coaching.
His inspiration was Bob Smith, his high school coach at Columbia High School in East Greenbush, New York.
“He played at Auburn and in the NFL. He was just a great person,” Booth said.
Booth reached his 350th victory in college coaching the game before attaining his 300th win at Norwich.
It’s been a gratifying season so far and Booth would love to see the Cadets do well enough in the three games this season to secure a home game for the first round of the GNAC playoffs.
“It is a wonderful group of kids. They play well together and are very unselfish,” Booth said.
The victory got the Cadets’ record up to 12-10. They are chasing their first winning season since they went 16-11 in the 2010-11 campaign.
It’s great to see basketball excitement on the Northfield campus again.
SHRINE APPROACHI would feel a lot better about the Vermont team’s chances in the 2022 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against New Hampshire if the team were built for the passing game and not for the run.
History has taught us that Vermont fares way better in the annual all-star football game when it comes into the game with a plan to throw the football a lot.
This team is designed for the run which is why Rutland’s prolific passer Trey Davine is not on the roster.
Davine wowed the crowd in the North-South Senior Game with some amazing completions, many of which came while sprinting out of the pocket.
Vermont head coach Craig Sleeman believes what he believes and maybe he can be successful by going against the history book.
But I would feel so much better about the chances with a team built for the passing game.
OFFICIALS SHORTAGEThe shortage of football officials will likely mean shifting several varsity football games to Thursday nights this season.
Weeks 3, 6 and 7 will each likely have two games on Thursday night with another Thursday night affair on Week 4.
Rice Memorial drops down to Division III in football and will host Otter Valley in its opener on Sept.3.
One of the most attractive games of the opening weekend has Rutland hosting the Essex team that ousted it from the playoffs on Sept. 2.
MISSING CITY GAMEThis would have been a year when the city rivalry between Rutland High and Mount St. Joseph in boys basketball would have attracted an enormous crowd and created unbelievable mania around the Rutland.
Hopefully, the rivalry is restored and the programs continue along the path that has made them two of the state’s best teams this season.
MSJ will likely go up to the top division in the Southern Vermont League which would mean the Raiders and Mounties will be playing twice a season in the future.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
