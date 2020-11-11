CASTLETON — The military fills up a great part of Kaitlin Bardellini’s family scrapbook. She had designs on adding to it with her own career path.
The Castleton University field hockey and ice hockey player aspires to help soldiers transition to life after their military service.
She had plenty to reflect on Veterans Day.
“My grandfather is a Marine. A lot of family on my Dad’s side is Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force,” Bardellini said.
“It has been a dream of mine to be in the military since I was little.”
Taking the road from her home in Northfield, New Hampshire to Castleton was not a difficult decision.
“Castleton was the only school that would let me play two sports and do ROTC,” Bardellini said. “I visited the campus and loved it. It was a no-brainer to pick Castleton.”
It would have been difficult for her to give up one of the sports.
“It has never been one over the other,” she said.
“She is a phenomenal athlete,” CU field hockey coach Charlotte MacDonald said. “She has adjusted to the college game.”
That adjustment showed up on the field with some impressive accolades. She was named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2019, She had two hat tricks, knocked in 12 goals and dished out eight assists. She had two game-winning goals in helping the Spartans to an 11-8 record, 8-4 in the LEC.
“The biggest adjustment has been keeping up with the conditioning,” Bardellini said.
“I put up a lot of points and I feel like I did better than I thought I would.”
This sophomore season included the disappointment having the field hockey season wiped out by COVID.
Now, though, she is optimistic about an ice hockey season being followed by a field hockey season that is being being moved from autumn to spring.
“We come back Jan. 2 and have 12 hockey games. Then, I go right into the field hockey season,” Bardellini said.
That makes for a pretty crowded schedule.
“I would not want it any other way,” Bardellini said.
MacDonald appreciates what Bardellini brings to the field hockey field, but she is a coach who is interested in the athlete as a person.
“I am excited to follow what she does with her military career and see where it takes her,” MacDonald said.
After graduation in 2023, Bardellini hopes to join the United States Army and work in an armor tank as a commander.
Then, she hopes to go back to school once her enlistment is up to follow through on her plan to help veterans and current soldiers.
She will also be attending Officer Candidate School after graduation, 12 weeks of training to be an officer.
Much of the impetus for helping military personnel mentally to make the transition back to civilian life comes from her mother.
“My mom has a degree in social work,” Bardellini said. “I have done a lot of research about how social work helps military personnel to transition to civilian life. That was my inspiration to go down this path.”
If everything goes well in these uncertain times, the puck will drop and Bardellini will be skating for Tim McAuliffe’s Spartans. Then, field hockey, hopefully, will be played at CU’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
Nothing is certain in the climate of these times. Nothing, except Kaitlin Bardellini’s career path. She knows where she is going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.