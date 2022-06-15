NORTH CLARENDON — As the spring weather gives way to summer, the Mill River football team is in in a transition of its own.
The Minutemen were out on the back field at the high school on Tuesday for one of their six spring practices, putting early work in for the upcoming 2022 season in the fall.
New Mill River coach Phil Hall is putting his opening paint strokes on his vision for the next generation of Minutemen football.
Hall got to work making his mark on the program when he took over a few months ago and excitement has been palpable around the team in the early going.
Hall said the team is rostering around 35 players at the moment.
"To have that many guys at workouts is great. Spring ball, we have about 25 here," Hall said. "That's half the battle, just getting guys here. These guys have been pretty committed so it has been pretty fun."
Normally, spring practices are the springboard into summer workouts that quickly give way to preseason camp in mid-August. That holds true for Mill River, but the necessity to get used to a new coaching staff, adds another wrinkle to the formula.
The state gives each football team six spring practices of an hour and a half.
"It's everything in this first year," Hall said. "It's introducing a new offense and defense. We're trying to install plays.
"But spring ball is also about a lot of basics. We're teaching positions and the fundamentals of the game. It's really about trying to get them touches to experience how we signal formations and call plays. It's sharing language."
Hall wants to keep his practices fast-moving to keep the players engaged and make sure they aren't losing interest.
"It's about keeping it exciting and get one touch with as many things as we can," Hall said.
Mill River is coming off a 3-6 season, where the Minutemen gave higher-seeded rival Otter Valley a tough game in the Division III quarterfinals.
Mill River is losing a smattering of impact seniors, among them multiple-time All-State player Connor Lopiccolo, but there is plenty of talent left in the cupboard.
Hall noted that this upcoming season's roster could be on the younger side, but it has plenty of potential. Mill River will be very junior and sophomore-heavy when they take the field in the fall.
"We're going to have some sophomores that will be contributing on varsity," Hall said. "We're going to have a couple seniors that are really good football players and will be a big part of it, but the biggest numbers are the junior and sophomore classes, which is a good place to be."
Mill River opens on the road on Sept. 3 at Oxbow, before hosting rival Otter Valley for a quarterfinal rematch in Week 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.