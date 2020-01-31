NORTH CLARENDON - An unfortunate by-product a struggling program faces by improving is that once word starts getting around you can't sneak up on people. That's the issue Springfield ran up against Friday night in a 65-46 setback at Mill River in Southern Vermont League boys basketball.
While 4-9, the Cosmos are definitely making strides under coach Mike Hatt. They're doing a lot of the right things, played tough at Division I Brattleboro on Tuesday and they played tough against the 9-4 Minutemen for 32 minutes in Friday's D-II game.
Some 25 minutes into play the Cosmos were still hanging around at 49-40. Then Mill River closed big in a game that was not nearly as lopsided as the final score suggested.
"We've been talking about how we can't take anyone for granted. We've already proven that we can't just show up," said Minuteman coach Jack Rogers.
"I am impressed by Springfield. Clearly they are a much different team than they've been over the last three years … but I was really happy with how we maintained."
The Minutemen had a 33-26 halftime lead and Will Farwell helped guide them home with 11 of his 16 points in the second half, the rugged post man breaking free off some nifty passes for inside hopes.
Aidan Botti added 13 points, Cole Aines and Tyler Shelvey 10 each and Colby Fox another eight for Mill River. Shelvey had a very strong overall game, including his defense, rebounding, scoring in transition and finding the open man for a handful of assists.
Damian Warner had 19 points and Noah Zierfus another 16 for the Cosmos, who matched Mill River stride for stride in intensity but just don't have the same overall firepower.
"They had to work for it. We played hard enough but the game is so much about little things that add up," said Hatt, pointing to the Cosmos defense.
"They got some second shots and loose balls because we weren't there."
But the Cosmos succeeded in cleaning up some early mistakes; after making six turnovers in the first period and falling back 19-9 they had just four giveaways the rest of the night. Just about every time Mill River threatened to run away, they responded.
Botti's hot hand got the Minutemen off to the big start and Aines kicked in two big 3s early in the second. Botti's transition bucket made it 33-20 late in the second period. Then Zierfus and Dylan Merrow canned 3s, with the latter just beating the buzzer, to close up the gap to 33-26 going into the break.
It was the same story in the third, when Mill River pulled ahead 47-35 only to see the Cosmos get it to 49-40. Ultimately a 9-0 spurt kicked off by a Farwell score off a nice Aines entry pass, and Farwell's stickback and three-point play, settled the issue at 58-40 with five minutes left.
"A couple runs got sketchy because they kept scrapping but we kept spreading it out pretty well," said Rogers. "As long as we can match the other team's intensity we're fine."
Mill River visits Mount Anthony on Monday while Springfield hosts Hartford on Tuesday, hoping to end a five-game skid.
The Cosmos have played five of their last six games on the road and will be happy to see Dressel Gym.
"It's been a little bit like Death Valley," said Hatt.
"It should be a good game Tuesday but we should have a chance in every game if we play hard. We've got to just keep getting better. You have to have a short memory."
… Unless the Cosmos start making some really happy ones, which is where they appear to be headed.
NOTES: Mill River varsity assistant Brian Bradley played the central role in Friday's pregame tribute to fallen NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Bradley, a regional general manager for F.W. Webb, was responsible for getting special T-shirts - "Mamba Mentality" was part of the message on the front - made up for the game. Bradley pitched the idea to Rogers and Mill River athletic director Kim Maniery on Friday morning and by the time the gym opened the shirts had been produced by Graphics Edge and delivered to the school, where they were passed out to Mill River and Springfield players and coaches, as well as fans. F.W. Webb sponsored the shirts and they were distributed free of charge.
