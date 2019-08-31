CLARENDON — Tyler Corey scored a pair of goals and added three assists and Mill opened the soccer season with a 6-0 Marble Valley League win over Windsor on Saturday.
Ryan Jones added a pair of goals and Daniel Graves and Aidan Botti each added one.
Minuteman coach Peter Roach was upbeat about his team's play but, "We've Burr and Burton on Wednesday followed by Rutland and Mount Abe, so we've got tough stretch coming," he said.
Veteran goalie Tyler Regula picked up the shutout for Mill River.
Woodstock 1, Green Mountain 0
WOODSTOCK - Woodstock opened the season with 1-0 victory over Green Mountain Saturday.
"We just weren't quick," said Chieftain coach Cole Wilhelm, "and they were."
Skyler Klezos made five saves for Green Mountain, which will host MSJ on Wednesday.
Fair Haven 2, Otter Valley 1
PITTSFORD - Nick Carrabino scored on a free kick and Jacob Hochberg scored another 22 minutes into the first half to give Fair Haven a 2-1 victory over Otter Valley in the Jimmy T. Memorial Showcase.
"We spent most of the game in their offensive zone," said Otter coach Richard Williams. "We just couldn't finish."
Hayden Bernhardt scored with an assist from Sawyer Pierpont to get the Otters on the board early in the second half.
Otter Valley plays Mount Anthony on Wednesday.
Fair Haven is 2-0 with its second one-goal victory of the young season. The Slaters will host Springfield on Thursday.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Colchester 7, Rutland 2
COLCHESTER - Logan Kinsman had a goal and an assist and Kendra Sabotka added a goal but the Rutland girls soccer team fell to Colchester 7-2.
"We didn't play connected and we didn't play good defense on any part of the field," said Rutland coach Lori McClallen.
Kathryn Moore made 13 saves for the Raiders.
Ellie Benoure and Maggie Ryan led Colchester with a pair of goals each.
Proctor 7, MSJ 0
PROCTOR - Proctor romped over MSJ at the Jimmy T. Memorial Showcase but paid a steep price. The Phantoms lost Lacey French to a broken arm, the same on the sophomore broke playing softball.
"It was a very physical game," said Mountie coach Lori Patterson. "It was pretty intense."
Proctor nonetheless went to 2-0 on the young season, with Maggie McKearin leading the way with a hat trick and three assists.
Maddie French had two goals and an assist and Proctor received goals from Dez Traverse and Angel Traverese and an assist from Jenna Davine.
Proctor will face Black River on Friday at 8 p.m.in the final Black River girls tournament.
FIELD HOCKEY
Essex 2, Burr and Burton 1
ESSEX - Abby Guenther and Addy Gray scored for a 2-0 lead and Essex spoiled Burr and Burton's opener with a 2-1 vicory on Saturday.
Annabelle Gray scored with an assist from Efremia Geralis for BBA.
Essex keeper Adowyn Byrne had three saves and BBA's Mac Thuermer six.
FOOTBALL
Saturday's scores: Rutland 64, CVU 6; BFA-St. Albans 12, Mount Mansfield 8; St. Johnsbury 38, Essex 19; BFA-Fairfax 38, Windsor 6; Poultney 40, Otter Valley 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.