NORTH CLARENDON — A sturdy house is built upon a strong foundation. The Mill River softball and baseball teams are hoping that the foundation they’re building leads to a strong future.
It’s been a rough couple years for the two programs. The Mill River baseball team has a combined seven wins over the last four seasons.
The Minutemen’s softball team has been more competitive in recent seasons, but last year, saw a major dip in success for the team.
It was just eight years ago that Mill River baseball was a state champion and the softball team was routinely a contender.
A return to that success could be unlikely this season, but softball coach Mary Colvin and new baseball coach Neil Whitney are hoping the work they put in now leads their clubs getting to that level in the near future.
“You can’t build a house without a strong foundation,” Whitney said.
SOFTBALLAn issue that has crept into Mill River athletics the last few years has been participation. Colvin’s Mill River softball team isn’t having that issue this season.
“We have around 30 girls out to play. We’ll be able to field a varsity and junior varsity team,” Colvin said. “We haven’t had a JV team in six years.”
There are some players that are farther along than others, but just having the interest in the sport is a massive plus for Mill River.
The Minutemen will still be a young team this season, having graduated three players last spring. Casey Patch is the lone senior on this year’s club.
Patch provides plenty of leadership, playing in the outfield. Junior Karina Mozzer is another outfielder with experience for the Minutemen.
“They’ll be leading the team,” Colvin said.
Junior Lorryn Trujillo and Cheynne Hoyle are returning and have plenty of versatility.
Both girls have the ability to pitch. Hoyle has played catcher and third base and Trujillo has played some first base, so they could slot in anywhere around the diamond if needed.
Trujillo and Alexis Secoy should get the bulk of the pitching duties, according to Colvin.
Sophomore Sheyla Tarbell and freshman Kate Haskins should see plenty of time behind the plate for Mill River.
Sophomore Alexis Wilson, a transfer from Indiana, figures to play on varsity as well.
There are plenty of young pieces progressing toward finding roles in the coming seasons.
“The youth piece is nice. We’ve got probably six or so eighth graders that will play on JV,” Colvin said. “We have a lot of kids that are out for the first time, which is great to see.
“The experienced players have come back with a lot of leadership.”
Mill River is in Division III and will play in the D Division of the Southern Vermont League, meaning it will play teams like Proctor, Poultney and West Rutland.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us, but I feel like we’re building the program by having the JV team and having those eighth graders get a year of high school experience,” Colvin said.
The Minutemen open on April 12, hosting Leland & Gray.
BASEBALLCoach Whitney is a big proponent of the fundamentals.
“If you get the fundamentals down, things will start to happen,” Whitney said. “I like what I see so far. We’re overloaded with ninth and 10th graders, but there’s some good ballplayers there.”
On the mound, seniors Owen Smith, Chris Burnett and Dylan Boyea are expected to have big roles. There are many younger players also figuring to eat up some innings for Mill River.
Sophomore Caiden Rochon and freshman Ethan Severy are guys in the mix to behind the plate.
Juniors Phillip Severy and Taylor Patch are strong outfielders.
The infield could be shuffled around a bit, but Burnett will be the second baseman when he’s not pitching.
Toby Pytlik is a freshman, but has shown plenty of promise at shortstop.
Other players on the roster that are battling for roles are Joshua Bania, Nick Thomas, Xavier Auer, Ryan Smith, Kieran Butler, Sasha Auer, Jack Aicher, Derek Wiegers and Brendon Mckenna.
Whitney’s son Caleb Whitney was on the last Mill River state championship team in 2014 and his assisting his father with the Minutemen. Caleb Whitney has been working with the pitchers.
Mill River opens hosting Leland & Gray on April 12.
