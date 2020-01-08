MANCHESTER — Mill River held on to defeat the Burr and Burton boys basketball team 65-61 Wednesday night.
It was a high-scoring game from the beginning, with the Bulldogs leading 36-33 at the half.
Mill River coach Jack Rogers mentioned despite a slow start, his team continued to fight, and a crucial turnover helped cut the deficit for the Minutemen.
“Both teams played super hard,” he said.
The teams continued to fight for the top spot, but the Bulldogs held the advantage once again, leading 44-42 at the end of the third.
Mill River did not give up, however, and successful last-minute free throws helped the Minutemen claim the victory.
Cole Aines was the top scorer for Mill River with 21 points. Teammates Tyler Shelby and Aidan Botti scored 13 and 12 points respectively.
Tommy Baker was the top scorer of the game, earning 27 points for BBA. Teammate Salvatore DeRita recorded 17 points.
The win brings the Minutemen’s record to 6-1 and they return home Tuesday at 7 p.m. to play against Brattleboro. The Bulldogs drop to 4-4.
Poultney 48, Arlington 33
POULTNEY — The Poultney Blue Devils added onto their winning streak Wednesday night when they defeated the Arlington Eagles 48-33 at home.
Poultney coach Bob Coloutti said the game was fairly close in the beginning, but his team came out strong in the third quarter.
“Offensively, we were patient,” he said. “I was happy with our effort tonight.”
Levi Allen lead the Blue Devils with 13 points. Post player Heith Mason recorded 11 points for the Devils.
“Almost everybody got on the board,” Coloutti added.
Mathew Ritchie was the top scorer for Arlington with 12 points.
The win brings the Blue Devils’ record to 7-4. They will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game against Twin Valley.
The Eagles fall to 2-5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springfield 61, Randolph 42
RANDOLPH — Springfield continued its early success by defeating the the Randolph girls basketball team 61-42 Wednesday night.
It was all Cosmos as they maintained the lead through all four quarters. Springfield coach Pete Peck cited a strong defense and turnovers as factors for the win.
The Cosmos were very effective in causing pressure against Randolph, he said.
Hailey Perham was the top scorer for Springfield with 26 points and five baskets from the 3-point line. Haley Streeter followed her teammate with seven points.
Ella Davignon recorded 18 points for the Galloping Ghosts.
Springfield remains undefeated in its season at 5-0. They play again on Friday at 7 p.m. when they host Hartford.
