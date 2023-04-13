NORTH CLARENDON — There is a new feeling around the Mill River softball program and it turned into euphoria after the Minutemen pinned an 11-7 victory on Proctor in the season opener on Thursday.
Mill River coach Mary Colvin had a message for her players just before the game: "It's a new season."
Translation: The days of being mercy ruled by 20-plus runs and the days of masquerading as the Bad News Bears are over.
The Minutemen rode the pitching of freshman Olivia Graham for all seven innings.
She admitted to being nervous before her first varsity appearance but quickly settled in, composure being one of her most valuable attributes.
"I trust my teammates," Graham said. "My teammates had my back 100%."
One nice story on the Mill River team is the one that belongs to shortstop Secoy.
She was a pitcher last year when the losses mounted, one after another.
"Her teammates made errors behind her and I think it even affected her hitting," Colvin said. "Now, she is a new person."
Graham struck out 11 but none were more important than her eighth and ninth whiffs that came in the fourth inning when the Phantoms were threatening.
Proctor had two aboard with no outs when Graham fanned two batters. Then one of her pitches went to the backstop and the runner on third broke for home. Catcher Kate Haskins hustled, quickly retrieved the ball and threw perfectly to Graham covering who applied the tag for the inning-ending out.
"That was a big play. They really hustled to get that," Colvin said.
It was a showcase of power pitching as Proctor's Cadence Goodwin also notched 11 strikeouts.
The Phantoms staked Goodwin to a run in the top of the first when Jenna Davine, who had reached on an infield error, scored from third on Goodwin's ground out.
The Minutemen tied the score in the bottom of the second when Cheyenne Hoyle came around to score after being hit by a pitch.
The Phantoms scored twice in the third to grab a 3-1 lead. Izzy Greb reached on an error and Rhi Lubaszewski and Goodwin followed with RBI singles in the frame.
It was in the bottom of that inning when the Minutemen took the lead for good. Secoy and Casey Tifft had back-to-back hits and Karina Mozzer worked Goodwin for a walk.
Then, came the big blow, a two-run double by Haskins.
When the inning was over, the Minutemen had sent nine batters to the plate and were sitting atop a 5-3 lead.
They followed that up with a three-run fourth to extend the lead to 8-3. Secoy and Hoyle had base hits in the inning that was fueled by two walks and an error.
The Phantoms got right back in the game by scoring two in the fifth, an inning highlighted by a sharp single from Greb, an RBI single by Goodwin and a run-producing triple by Madi Baker.
The Minutemen cushioned their lead to 11-5 with three in the bottom of the sixth. Ali Usher knocked in one of the runs with a double. Casey Tifft walked and Mozzer reached on an error, both scoring.
Colvin knew not count Proctor out.
"I was nervous before this one. I know that Proctor is coming off a good season and that they are super, super solid," Colvin said.
And they began their last at-bats by flexing their extra-base muscle. Greb led off the inning with a double, advancing to third when her hit was mishandled in the outfield. Lubaszewski drove her home with a triple and she scored on Goodwin's ground out to close the margin to 11-7.
But Graham showed composure beyond her ninth grade standing, inducing another ground out and then ending the game with a flourish on her 11th strikeout.
Secoy and Usher led the Minutemen's eight-hit attack with two base hits each.
Greb had a terrific game for the Phantoms. She had two base hits and reached base all four times. She also threw out a runner attempting to steal when she was shifted to catcher late in the game.
Lubaszewski and Goodwin also had two hits apiece for the Phantoms.
Graham and Haskins had the look of a battery that has been together for a long time.
"Olivia and Kate work well together," Colvin said.
"I trust my catcher," Graham said.
Colvin credited assistant coach Nichole Rau for calling the pitches for Graham.
Asked when the last time was that the Minutemen were 1-0, Colvin thought for a minute and replied, "I don't remember. It was so long ago."
Tom Lubaszewski was making his debut as the Proctor coach and he knows that the Phantoms won't be winless for long.
Their next chance is against these same Minutemen on Saturday, April 22.
