State Championship Saturday is the destination where every high school football player wants to arrive, but only six teams get that ticket to Rutland's Alumni Field every fall.
In Rutland County, a pair of squads were on the doorstep of that final contest that decides who goes down in history as a champion.
Mill River and Fair Haven are more motivated then ever to break through that semifinal wall that stopped them last fall. Both squads were hard at work looking to lay the groundwork for another successful season on Monday, the first day of high school football practices across the state.
The Minutemen are a light years ahead of where they were at this time last year. In mid-August 2022, Mill River players were still getting accustomed to new coach Phil Hall and his coaching staff.
Coming into year two of the Hall regime, the car has been driven much farther down the road.
"Even back to spring ball, it feels like we're in year two," said Hall, who led Mill River to a 6-3 mark in his first year. "Just in terms of practice tempo and the way we do things, we're having to harp on a lot less.
"I think there's a positive buzz around the team. The energy and effort is where we want it."
Mill River has around 30 players on its roster.
"We run a tough program and we don't get into making it easy just so we'll have big numbers," Hall said. "If what we end up with is smaller numbers, we end up with the right guys here doing it."
The players can take a lot from what Hall's coaching staff says, but also some guys that were in their shoes just last year. Last year's quarterback Anthony Cavalieri and running back Phil Severy are helping out with some coaching this season, lending their experience to continue to raise the standard.
Hall said Cavalieri and Severy will be bouncing around from varsity, junior varsity and middle school to help wherever they're needed.
Filling Cavalieri's cleats will be a tough task as he really came into his own during his senior season, surrounded by a good supporting cast of weapons.
Luca Polli transferred from Otter Valley to Mount St. Joseph this year and is a senior with experience quarterbacking at the varsity level.
Hall says Polli's the leader in the clubhouse to grab the job under center, but returning players like junior Sasha Auer and sophomore Vinny Cavalieri provide plenty of depth.
"We've seen some great stuff out of (Luca)," Hall said. "You never know what's going to happen and it's always good to have options."
Mill River will test itself in the preseason before a tough opener at home on Sept. 2 against Division II Lyndon Institute. The Minutemen have a joint practice schedule at Fair Haven next week and a scrimmage with Spaulding next Saturday.
Fair Haven knows a thing of two about testing itself as well.
The Slaters have non-league games with elite squads in Mount Anthony and Peru (N.Y.) on the schedule and are set to scrimmage both of last year's Division I finalist teams, Middlebury and CVU, along with Otter Valley, next Friday.
Fair Haven is confident it can contend with those tests, given the experience it boasts.
"We have several guys that have been starting for two years, going into their third year," said Slaters coach Jim Hill, who led Fair Haven to a 7-3 mark last season. "We feel very confident with our chances.
"We have to bears in our non-league with Mount Anthony and Peru, but that's what we want. We want to be tested every week. The more battle-tested we are, the better we'll be come playoff time."
The Slaters are filled with skill position talent, with guys like quarterback Joe Buxton and wide receiver Trey Lee leading the charge, along with a handful of others.
"These guys know what to do. We have 15 different formations and I bet I could have run every single one of them tonight," Hill said.
"I wouldn't be able to say that last year or the year before. When you have a veteran group and a quarterback that has 15 starts under his belt, if someone is wrong, he knows where to get them right."
Fair Haven will be looking to fill some holes on the offensive line, with guys like David Doran, Cooper Spaulding and Frankie Hoover. The Slaters were able to get a lot of reps for their younger players last season and that figures to help plug those holes.
Alex Messer, Gabe Barrows and Ty Ferguson are guys with experience that could take on a role on the line.
"We're replacing guys, but we're replacing them with guys that have a lot of varsity experience," Hill said.
Hill noted how difficult it is to prognosticate the pecking order of Division II. It all starts with Bellows Falls, who has made the state finals the last three seasons, but outside of them it could be wide open with teams like Fair Haven, North Country and Lyndon all posing a threat, among others.
Fair Haven wants to be playing on that final Saturday. Their post-practice breakdown of yelling 'Alumni' in unison makes that very clear.