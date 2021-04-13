NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River baseball and softball teams have a puzzle in front of them and they’re trying to piece together the picture that’s coming to life.
Both clubs enter the 2021 season with something in common – a focus on development.
Wins are always the end goal, but building the next generation of Minutemen is forefront on the mind of baseball coach Brandson LaFerriere and softball coach Mary Colvin.
Each could take their lumps their season, but they will be better for it. One thing they know is that there’s a will to improve that will serve the teams well in the long run.
BASEBALLThe Mill River baseball team will be strong in its battery. It’s just about finding consistency in other areas.
Devin Poczobut is the only player coming back from the 2019 team with varsity experience on the mound.
“Pitchers and catchers week, there were a lot of new faces,” LaFerriere said. “They’re getting the hang of it, but it’s going to a difficult year pitching-wise. We don’t have the arms for that.”
Jonah Boyea is a senior that hasn’t pitched at the varsity level, but is an experienced ballplayer that can handle the challenge.
“He’s our best fit. I’d say he’s our No. 2 on our team’s pitching staff,” LaFerriere said. “We’ll have to lean a lot on him this year.”
Senior Matt Haskins gives the Minutemen some experience at catcher and is one of the guys LaFerriere has been coaching since Haskins was in middle school.
“Two years ago, we chose him to be a leader out on the field and behind the plate. We thought he had it in him and sure enough, he answered,” LaFerriere said. “He’s taken huge strides growing up these past few years.”
Haskins has worked a lot with Mill River assistant coach Skylar LaFerriere, who was a catcher at Castleton University.
Owen Smith will find a home at third base.
“We just have to work with his athleticism. We know he can hit and we know he has a great arm to get it across the diamond,” LaFerriere said.
After those guys, it’s going to be a lot of mixing and matching to find the best fits.
There’s a lot of youth on the Mill River roster, so it could struggle as it develops, but the passion to improve has been there.
“We have a lot of new ballplayers. It’s nice having the older group take the reins and the other guys are following under their wing pretty nicely,” LaFerriere said. “The difficult part is that (the younger kids) are new to this. They’re all bought in and they want to learn.”
Mill River hosts Springfield on Tuesday.
SOFTBALLColvin has four girls returning from the 2019 club that was 6-9 and bowed out in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
Of her four returning players, three are seniors and one is a junior. Senior Olivia Jones has started since her freshman year and will man the hot corner at third base. Taya Lehouillier will play first base, but has versatility to play outfield as well. Senior Riley Usher will play second base and junior Casey Patch will play in the outfield.
From there, Colvin has 14 girls trying to gain experience and are willing to learn.
“This will be a teaching year,” said Colvin, who is a Social Studies teacher in the district. “All of the kids have great attitudes. They’re asking us how they can improve, which is great to see.”
The Minutemen are carrying all 18 players on the varsity team, so there won’t be a JV club.
The team may lack varsity reps, but they have a handful of athletes that have really impressed Colvin early on.
“They have a lot of inexperience, but their coachability has been great. We don’t have a ton of locked in positions just yet,” Colvin said.
Karina Mozzer played some softball in middle school and returns to the game as a sophomore. She’ll play in the outfield.
“She impressed us with her natural ability to track down fly balls and running the bases,” Colvin said.
In years past, Mill River could rely on McKenna Ludden for consistency in the circle, but with her graduation, the Minutemen are trying to find someone to fill those shoes.
Mill River has a few options that could see time at pitcher.
Cheyenne Hoyle, a home school student, can pitch and play catcher.
“She has a strong arm and the build to play either position,” Colvin said. Sophomore Lorryn Trujillo, another home schooler, can pitch and play outfield, while freshmen Alexis Secoy and Skylar Coffman could also see time in the circle. Secoy is also a shortstop.
Since games were last played in 2019, Mill River dropped down to D-III.
“We’re playing more of a D-III and IV schedule. We picked up opponents like Woodstock and Bellows Falls. It will be an interesting schedule,” Colvin said.
Mill River hosts 2019 D-IV champion West Rutland on Monday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
