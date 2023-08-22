NORTH CLARENDON — Winning football teams are grounded in discipline.
They make the most of every minute and do everything they can to not have a letdown.
The Mill River football team prides itself on its discipline. They make sure there isn't a minute wasted in practice and they go from drill to drill with a purpose. It's a factor that has quickly turned the Minutemen into a serious contender in Division III.
Mill River coach Phil Hall enters his second season at the helm of the Minutemen. His first season was a very successful one as Mill River went 6-3 and made it to the D-III semifinals, where it lost to state runner-up BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille.
"When we get closer and closer to real things like scrimmages and games, I think we lock in a bit more," Hall said. "We had a little intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. A lot of plays were made. We're pretty excited about the kids we have. There's a lot of talent."
One of the talented newcomers to this year's team is quarterback Luca Polli, who transferred from Otter Valley to Mount St. Joseph this year and will play for the Minutemen.
"We ran a lot of stuff during the offseason. We were five days a week and there were nine opportunities to come and get better each and every week. Luca was here every single day," Hall said.
"His preparation over the offseason was the No. 1 thing, where we said this kid has what it takes. Being a new guy and coming in to play quarterback, there's a lot to know in this offense. He really knows what's going on out there."
Hall was impressed with Polli's ability to make plays with his arm and his legs during the intrasquad scrimmage.
Polli will have plenty of weapons at his disposal. Senior Mason Boudreau was a huge piece at wide receiver after transferring from Poultney to MSJ last year.
"Mason was probably the best wide receiver in Division III last year, so we're excited to see him build on that," Hall said. "He is in unbelievable shape and he's uber-athletic, so he's going to have a huge year."
Junior Toby Pytlik was another big part of the passing game last year. He'll play a hybrid receiver-running back role, similar to last year.
"On the wide receiver front, he's really developed," Hall said.
Pytlik and senior Memphis Beamis are both guys that will see a bunch of totes in the backfield. MSJ student Jacob Bissitte is new to the team and could fill a backfield role.
Other guys in the passing game that could be difference makers are junior Ethan Severy and senior Xavier Auer.
Mill River figures to be a little young on the offensive line, but has plenty of talent there.
Junior Eli Phelps will be a leader on the line, on both sides of the ball.
"He's one of the best lineman I've ever coached," Hall said. "He's just super special. The kid is 275 pounds and can do a backflip."
Seniors Aaron Delpha and Gavin Turin are returners on the line and a handful of sophomores and freshman are battling for some of the other roles.
Mill River should be a potent offense and speed is a major piece of that. That speed is something Hall is excited to see on the defensive end as well.
"I think that side of the ball is going to be huge for us. We have a lot of kids that can run and that never hurts," Hall said.
Polli and Pytlik figure to fill roles at outside linebacker and Beamis will play at inside linebacker. Severy will play at corner, as does Auer. Boudreau plays safety.
There are a bunch of guys who will find roles on the defensive line.
Mill River had a joint practice with Division II contender Fair Haven on Tuesday and scrimmages Spaulding on Saturday.
The Minutemen will be tested right off the bat, hosting D-II Lyndon Institute in Week 1 of the season on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Division III seems to be wide open this season.
It starts with Windsor and BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille, who have been to the state finals the last two seasons, but there is a lot of depth outside of them with teams like Mill River, Springfield, Woodstock and Otter Valley, among others.
"There's a lot of teams that are going to be pretty good football teams," Hall said. "We're thinking we're definitely going to be in the hunt."