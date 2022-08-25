NORTH CLARENDON — When a new coach comes in, there's bound to be an adjustment period for a team. The process is going quite well for the Mill River football team as it acclimates with the scheme and the expectations of new coach Phil Hall.
"In terms of our scheme, we're starting to see things look like they should a lot more consistently," Hall said.
"The number one thing for us is that we've taken huge strides in terms of discipline and our culture and doing things the right way. We're trying to get rid of some of the losing attitude. That's where we've had the most growth."
Mill River is coming off a 3-6 season where it fell in a tightly-contested Division III quarterfinal against rival Otter Valley. A handful of major contributors from that squad have graduated, but there's plenty of talent remaining over that could make the Minutemen a tough opponent this fall.
Senior Anthony Cavalieri is back at quarterback for Mill River. Cavalieri took over as QB midway through last season, so he's coming into the season with a full offseason of being the incumbent starter under his belt.
Hall noted that there are a few younger guys working behind him to get repetitions in practice.
"Some people might be surprised by the level of quarterback play we have," Hall said. "We have (assistant coach) Jimmy Shortle coaching quarterbacks and I'd put him up against anybody doing that in the division or even the state. He's incredible. I think Anthony's going to have a pretty big year.
Senior Adam Shum returns at wide receiver and a familiar target. Junior Mason Boudreau, who formerly played at Poultney, is a transfer student at MSJ this year and joins the team. He'll be another great receiving option for Cavalieri.
Sophomore Toby Pytlik figures to have a big role in the receiving game.
"(Toby) might be the best athlete on our team," Hall said.
Phil Severy will be another target. He is a running back, but Hall sees the team getting him in the ball in 'any way possible.'
"He's an incredible athletes and a really hard worker," Hall said.
Opening up the lanes for Severy and his fellow backs is a solid group of lineman. Jared McGee is a senior and brings plenty of experience to the table at center. Hall describes him as 'an absolute mauler.'
Sophomore Eli Phelps and junior Gavin Turin, both very athletic, will play at tackle. Juniors Josh Bania and Aaron Delpha will play guard.
"They're pretty seasoned and strong and I think the scheme we're running matches them pretty well," Hall said.
Severy will captain the defense as the Mike linebacker.
"He's been absolutely everywhere," Hall said of Severy's ability to get around the field to make plays.
Shum and Boudreau will play big roles defensively as well, among other contributors.
"We feel like we have 14 or 15 guys who we can put on defense can play really well," Hall said.
The Minutemen's seniors are McGee, Shum, Cavalieri, Phillip Severy, Levi Billings and Taylor Patch, the juniors are Boudreau, Delpha, Turin, Bania, Xavier Auer, John Galotti, Caiden Rochon, Nick Thomas, Memphis Beamis, Zachary Furman, Ryan Smith, the sophomores are Phelps, Pytlik, Dane Grover, Lamont Jones, Aidan Ferguson, Ethan Severy, Dylan Thomas, Max Roundy, Jack Aicher and Sasha Auer and the freshmen are Jacob Lambert, Ethan Patch, Tucker Moody and Vincent Cavalieri.
Mill River will be testing itself with a four-way scrimmage on Saturday that includes Otter Valley, Fair Haven and CVU. The Redhawks were the Division I runner-up last fall, while the Otters and Slaters are perennial contenders in their respective divisions.
"That's really going to help us figure out what we can and can't do in terms of schematics," Hall said. "We have some talented kids. It's just a matter of working on the toughness. I think we've come a really long way."
The Minutemen will get to show their growth for real when they kick off the season on Sept. 3 at Oxbow. Their home opener is the week after with a rare Sunday contest against Otter Valley.
