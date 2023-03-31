NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River baseball and softball teams are looking to set a consistent competitive standard.
Both programs have struggled to find success in recent seasons, but the hope is the buy-in from their athletes can start to change the narrative.
The Mill River softball team has a strong stable of athletes, allowing for the Minutemen to field a junior varsity squad, along with their varsity product.
The baseball team doesn't have the luxury of a JV this season, but has good group of returners on varsity that would love to take a step forward.
SOFTBALL
Coach Mary Colvin is happy with the turnout for her program this season. From eighth to 12th grade, the program has about 27 players.
"The numbers are up and the positivity is up," Colvin said. "We have a couple seniors who have come out for the very first time."
Mill River lost just one senior from last year's team in Casey Patch, so there is plenty of experience around the diamond.
Senior Karina Mozzer will lock down center field for the Minutemen with the other two outfield spots up for grabs. Seniors Alison Usher and Ariel Olson figure to find roles in the outfield. Junior Rylee Serafin will also see time.
In the infield, senior Casey Tifft will most likely be the starter at second base. junior Sheyla Tarbell and senior Lorryn Trujillo will share time at first base. Junior Alexis Secoy will play shortstop and senior Cheyenne Hoyle will play third.
Alexis Wilson will see some time at third as well. Zoe Cange has impressed at second base.
Freshman Olivia Graham will be the No. 1 starter in the circle for Mill River with sophomore Kate Haskins as the other part of that battery at catcher.
Secoy was the main pitcher last season and could see a few innings there this season as well.
Colvin noted that there a handful of younger players that will be swinging from JV to varsity throughout the season.
"Our cheer is 'team means family,'" Colvin said. "That's what we're rocking with.
"We're looking to be a little more competitive this year. The numbers are good coming through. This year's freshman class is a pretty talented group. I'm hoping we can make it all work."
Mill River opens the season at home against Division IV heavyweight Proctor on April 13. The Minutemen's second game is also against Proctor.
BASEBALL
Bastian Auer takes over the Mill River baseball program this season and he likes the work ethic of his squad this season.
Since optional workouts began over the winter, the Minutemen have been putting in work to turn around the fortunes of the program.
Auer is no stranger to most of the squad, coaching them as they've grown up.
"I've coached these guys since tee-ball," Auer said. "We have three kids that have never played ball before that are coming along very well. We're building momentum and putting together a lasting program."
Auer isn't locking guys into certain positions. He wants them to be flexible and he able to play in a lot of different spots to make Mill River successful.
"We have about 15 guys and they're all going to be playing multiple positions," Auer said. "They're all interchangeable. We can mix and match. I have probably six or seven kids that can pitch at this level. "
Taylor Patch and Phil Severy will provide leadership for the Minutemen as seniors, as will juniors Xavier Auer and Caiden Rochon.
The teem is rounded out by junior Nick Thomas, sophomores Jack Aicher, Sasha Auer, Maverick Lawson, Kolton Fitz-Gerald, Elijah Phelps, Kaiden Wideawake, Ethan Severy and Toby Pytlik and freshmen Tucker Moody and Ethan Patch.
Also on coach Auer's staff is Wayne Rochon, Phil Severy and Nick Webb. Webb will have a focus on cultivating the pitching staff.
"We're all approaching it from different angles and life experiences," Auer said.
Mill River opens at Springfield on April 20.
