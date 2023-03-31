Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.