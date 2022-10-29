NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River football team had 14 days to chew on its disappointing loss to close the regular season in Week 7. The Minutemen weren't keen on having that feeling again.
On that Saturday afternoon against Mount Abraham, the Minutemen were up by three touchdowns but gave it all away in the second half.
Third-seeded Mill River found itself in a similar situation against No. 6 Woodstock in Saturday's Division III quarterfinal and it wasn't going to let history repeat itself, as the Minutemen cruised to a 32-7 win.
The win pushes Mill River into the D-III semifinals and a road date with No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille, an 18-6 winner against Otter Valley in the quarterfinals. It will be the Minutemen's first trip to the semifinals since 2017.
With an ultra-rare Week 8 bye, Mill River had a chance to reassess itself and figure out what it had to do to make sure collapses like the one in Week 7 don't happen again.
"It helped to have the extra week of practice to focus for this game," said Mill River sophomore Toby Pytlik.
"Time off gives you a lot of opportuntiies to clean up fundamentals that you're having issues with, opportunities to get rest, opportunities to get healthy," said Minutemen coach Phil Hall. "We had to chew on a really bad loss for two weeks, We were ready to come out and show what we can do."
Mill River used the anger from its Week 7 loss to come out like a ball of fire in the first half. The Minutemen got into the red zone on a nice catch by Mason Boudreau and two plays later, Phil Severy rushed it in from 2 yards out.
Woodstock looked poised to knot the score, marching the ball down the field with its varied rushing attack. The Wasps broke out their first pass of the day with the ball on the Mill River 13-yard line, but Pytlik came up with a massive defensive play, picking off Woodstock freshman quarterback Asher Emery.
That played sucked out any momentum the Wasps had built and they really struggled to get it back. Woodstock's other two drives in the first half ended in punts, the first of which being a 3-and-out.
"That was huge. They were running the ball all over us at the beginning," said Hall of the Pytlik play. "They're going to try and lull us to sleep, but they will throw the ball. When they put the ball in the air, we have to make a play."
Pytlik made a play and the rest of the team followed suit.
Mill River's offense was revving on all cylinders in the first half, scoring each time it took possession. Quarterback Anthony Cavalieri had no problem dicing up the Woodstock secondary, throwing for 220 of his 264 passing yards in the first half.
"I think Anthony missed one throw all day," said Hall of his senior signal caller. "He's been getting better every week. Mason Boudreau is a huge weapon for us, but when they start paying too much attention to him, we go to other guys."
Cavalieri connected with Boudreau for a 15-yard score following the Pytlik interception.
The Mill River QB followed that up with a 46-yard TD pass to Adam Shum and later in the half he found Pytlik in the corner of the end zone for a 3-yard score.
Woodstock got its lone touchdown on the first drive of the second half with Caeden Perreault punching it in from 5 yards out.
The Minutemen added on a final touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 25-yard TD run by Severy.
Severy rushed for 72 yards to pace the ground attack. Adam Shum racked up 138 receiving yards on six catches, while Boudreau had 97 receiving yards on three catches.
Woodstock finishes its season with a 4-5 record.
Mill River (6-2) turns its attention to Fairfax/Lamoille in the D-III semifinals on Saturday. The Bullets cruised to a 48-6 win against the Minutemen in Week 3.
"This is something we wanted. We talked about it that afternoon when we lost by 42 points," Hall said. "We said God willing, we'll be back. Now we get to go back and show we're a better team than we were last time."
