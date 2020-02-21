NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball team sent its seniors out with a bang Friday night with a 73-50 win over Windsor.
The Minutemen recorded 15 3-pointers from five different players
Mill River coach Jack Rogers said the win was a nice bounce-back from his team’s loss Tuesday and that the play was very crisp.
Aidan Botti led the Minutemen in scoring with 22 points and five baskets from the 3-point line, followed by Will Farwell with 16 points and four 3s. Tyler Shelvey rounded out Mill River’s top scorers with 13 points and three shots from 3-point land.
Windsor’s Owen Abrahamson, however, was the game’s top scorer with 26 points.
The Minutemen finish the regular season 15-5 and fifth in Division II.
West Rutland 89,
Black River 31
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team came out fast against Black River and topped the Presidents 89-31 on Senior Night.
The Golden Horde led 33-8 after one quarter.
“We just came out and shot really well, got out in transition and defended,” said Westside coach Jordan Tolar.
Ryan Smith had 14 points in the first quarter and finished the night with 23.
Liam Beaulieu had 17 points, while Kyle Laughlin had 15.
Calvin Kelley and Ben Stanchfield both had eight for Black River.
Westside finishes its regular season 9-11 in Division IV. The Presidents are 0-17.
Burr and Burton 71,
Mount Anthony 57
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton boys basketball team topped arch rival Mount Anthony 71-57 Friday night.
After a close first quarter with BBA leading 17-14, the Bulldogs turned up the intensity, en route to scoring 22 points in the second.
On Senior night, BBA was led by seniors Tommy Baker with 21 points and River DeFelice with 10.
MAU was led by Braeden Billert with 12 and Gavin Johnson with 10.
BBA finishes the regular season at 8-12 and the Patriots finish 4-16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Leland & Gray 50,
Green Mountain 32
TOWNSHEND — The Green Mountain girls basketball team fell to Leland & Gray 50-32 during the seventh annual Hoops for Hope game Friday night.
The gap between the teams was in the single digits throughout most of the game. However, the Rebels opened things up and outscored the Chieftains 12-2 in the fourth.
Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum cited the size of Leland & Gray’s players, especially freshman Hannah Greenwood, as the main factor to his team’s loss.
“That sealed the deal,” he said.
Kim Cummings led Green Mountain in scoring with 13 points and was the only player on the Chieftains’ bench in double figures. Teammates Hannah Sheehan and Grace Tyrell followed with eight and six points respectively.
Greenwood led all scorers with 16 points. Sydney Hescock followed her teammate with 10 points.
The Chieftains host Rivendell Academy Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Otter Valley 63, Mill River 34
BRANDON — The Otter Valley girls basketball team cruised passed Mill River 63-34 Friday night.
The Otters jumped out ahead with a 10-0 run, and kept a comfortable lead from there.
Mallory Lufkin scored a game high 16 points with four baskets from three point land, followed by Livia Bernhardt with 13 points. Teammate Alice Kieth also scored in double figures with 10 points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Molly Bruso led the Minutemen in scoring with 14 points.
The Minutemen (4-13) face Brattleboro Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Otters (7-11) travel to Springfield Tuesday to take on the Cosmos at 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
CU moves up rankings
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team moved up to third place in the final New England Wrestling Association rankings of the season, with seven wrestlers ranked at their respective weight classes.
Castleton posted a program-best 17-8 record this season, topping its previous-high win total of 15 from a season ago, and marked Castleton’s best-ever finish in the final NEWA team rankings.
The Spartans had seven wrestlers finish in the top-eight of their weight class, headlined by the top 197-pounder in the league, Mitchell LaFlam. LaFlam posted a 38-4 record this season.
Max Tempel ranks in the No. 3 spot at 141 pounds, posting a 27-8 mark at 149 pounds, before moving down to 141 late in the season where he went 3-1.
Freshmen Joseph Valentino and Michael Angers each rank fifth in their weight classes.
Chance LaPier joins the duo as the fifth-ranked 174-pounder in the NEWA after racking up a 36-10 mark this season.
Cqari Bacote at 149 and Joseph Galusha at 285 round out the Spartans that are ranked by the NEWA.
Castleton returns to action Saturday at the NEWA Futures Tournament before taking on the NCAA Division III Northeast Regionals on February 29.
