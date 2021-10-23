POULTNEY — The Mill River football team has gotten hot at the right time.
The Minutemen grabbed their third win in the last four games, besting rival Poultney 26-18 Saturday afternoon on Dean W. Houghton Memorial Field.
In games as tightly contested as Saturday's, it comes down to who can make the crucial play at the perfect time. Mill River's defense did that time and time again.
Nobody exemplified that more than Keegan Greeley, who picked off three passes from Poultney quarterback Taite Capman.
"Some of the players really stepped up today. That's a good Poultney team," said Mill River coach Greg Lewis. "They caught us a bunch of times in bad coverage, but our guys came around and started to focus better.
"Keegan Greeley really stepped up big today. That was the difference in the game."
Greeley's interceptions were back breakers for the Blue Devils' offense. Greeley's second pick of the day came with Poultney driving well into the red zone and his third came after the Blue Devils had a big momentum play, recovering a fumble.
Poultney came out firing on the first drive of the game, moving the ball downfield with its patented rushing attack, but also a few effective passing plays sprinkled in.
The Blue Devils had to step up right off the bat on a 4th-and-goal play on the 1-yard line, but Capman pushed forward on a keeper for the game's first score.
Mill River responded well on its opening drive, moving the ball into the red zone on the sixth play.
A few penalties halted some of the Minutemen's progress, but they put points on the board with a beautifully thrown ball by quarterback Anthony Cavalieri dropped right in the perfect spot for Connor Lopiccolo for an 18-yard score.
Greeley snatched his first interception on the ensuing drive, making a great diving play to the sidelines to change possession.
Mill River pressed forward and took the lead on a 1-yard TD run by Ross Badgley. Cavalieri and Lopiccolo connected on a 2-point conversion following the score.
Poultney came back with a touchdown of its own. The Blue Devils got into the red zone on a long run by Gabe Wescott.
A couple passing plays proved crucial for the Blue Devils in the red zone. A 9-yard connection between Capman and Mason Boudreau brought them to the 3-yard line and after a loss of yards on a rushing play, the two connected again for a 6-yard TD pass.
"We knew they had a couple receivers and that they could pass," Lewis said.
Mill River got some breathing room before the half with a 10-yard Adam Shum rushing score, and out of the half, the Minutemen upped the lead to two touchdowns with a rushing TD by Badgley.
A few drives later, the Blue Devils pulled closer on another passing TD from Capman, a 7-yard strike to Bradley Dupell.
The Poultney defense kept them alive throughout the second half. After that initial third-quarter TD from Mill River, the Blue Devils forced the Minutemen into several punts, got the fumble recovery from Nolan Geno and had an interception by Clayton Kessop.
"We hung in there with a lot of young kids," said Poultney coach Dave Capman.
The Blue Devils had to rely on youth a bit more in the game when running back Craig Baptie went down with an injury early, along with losing a few more guys.
Mill River got nicked up as well. Lopiccolo, a crucial piece on both sides of the ball for MRU, also came out of the game with an injury.
Poultney drove the ball into the red zone again late in the fourth, but Kyle McGinnis came up with a huge interception in the end zone.
A handful of rushing plays later and the Minutemen could celebrate their third win.
"The offensive line played big toward the end. A couple guys got banged up, but toughed it out," Lewis said.
Mill River wrapped up the regular season with a 3-5 record and will be the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, playing Otter Valley in the Division III quarterfinals next weekend.
Poultney finished at 1-7. The Devils will be the No. 8 seed in the D-III tournament and their reward is a date with undefeated Windsor.
"You have take your best shot all the time, no matter what the situation is," Capman said.
