FAIR HAVEN — Mill River boys soccer coach Peter Roach collapsed on the ground after the final horn sounded, his Minutemen’s 3-2 victory finally secured.
Fair Haven put Roach and the Minutemen’s fans through all kinds of suspense, rallying from a 3-0 deficit. The Slaters were pounding away, attacking with gusto for the equalizer right to the end.
Tyler Corey had two of Mill River’s goals and has four already for the 2-0 Minutemen. Cameron Smith had a goal and an assist.
It was the opener for the Slaters.
The Minutemen looked to be in control with their 3-0 lead but Nathan Stone scored for the Slaters 2:19 before the half.
Then with 17:27 remaining in the game, Bryce Coe scored off Evan Reed’s corner kick.
Cutting the deficit to one, energized the Slaters. The rest of the game they were knocking, knocking and knocking some more.
It was little wonder a concerned Roach went to the ground in a bundle of relief and exhaustion.
Johnny Bruno, Coe, Stone, Kaylo Stevens, Nick Carrabino and Reese Hadeka all helped the Slaters press their furious attack.
Carrabino played balls long all night that his teammates ran onto and threatened Mill River’s first-year varsity goalie Ty Dickerson, a sophomore.
The Minutemen had a great run with All-State goalie Tyler Regula but he has graduated and Dickerson showed his mettle. He exhibited confidence and, most of the time, a pair of sure hands.
When his inexperience did show through, senior back Jonah Boyea was on the spot with some saving clears out of the box.
“Last year, we had Tyler Regula,” Boyea said. “Ty Dickerson came in this year wanting to fill that role. Tyler worked with him last year helping to get him ready.
“He played well against West Rutland (a 4-1 season-opening win) and tonight. He is only going to get better from here.”
Sophomore Kole Matta was in the net for the Slaters.
Matta was tested mainly by Corey, Smith and Ryan Jones. Freshman Connor McKenna also had a strong bid for his first varsity goal.
The 2-0 start continues a storybook run by the Minutemen from 2019 when they endured a 5-9 regular season and then caught lighting in a bottle for the playoffs. They picked off Windsor, Enosburg and Peoples Academy to reach the final game.
NOTES: Carrabino was playing the game in honor of his grandfather Jack whose funeral was in Connecticut on the day of the game. COVID restrictions precluded Nick from attending. Jack was a huge soccer fan. ... Evan Reed’s monster throw-ins was a weapon for the Slaters. Reed is a dual athlete, a quarterback on the football team. ... Mill River is playing with a roster of 13 and that includes two eighth graders.
