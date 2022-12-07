Mill River boys basketball coach Ben Smith has his gardening cap on. He’s laying the seeds for the next generation of Minutemen success on the court.
The Minutemen aren’t too many years removed from the success they had under late coach Jack Rogers and the end goal is to get back to that level, but for now, development is the main dish on the menu.
Development is also what the Mill River girls are looking to do under second-year coach Jake Tanner. Following the graduation loss of the glue of their team, the Minutemen are looking at a new group of leaders to take charge.
BOYSSenior Day is something every athlete looks forward to. It’s the day when they’re remembered for everything they brought to a program for the past four years.
The Mill River boys won’t need one this year.
The Minutemen boast zero seniors, so it will be a younger group leading the charge.
Mill River will be relying on a strong junior class to be the leaders in Solan Farmer, Michael Wierzbicki, Ryan Smith and Xavier Auer.
Each had roles on last year’s team that similarly young and got plenty of varsity experience.
“Hopefully, with the experience they got from last year, they can continue to improve,” said coach Smith.
The sophomores are Sasha Auer, Paxton Crawford and Colby Gaiotti. The freshmen are Trenton Webster, Carter Olson and Jacob Lambert.
Ryan Smith established himself as a major post presence last winter and will be an anchor for the Minutemen on the block.
Farmer and Wierzbicki will be the main ball-handlers for Mill River.
Wins are always the goal, but even if they aren’t plentiful, Smith is just looking for constant improvement.
“I just want to see steady improvement every game. Anything we can get better at is a positive,” Smith said. “I know what I have with this group and I know what we’re capable of.”
Mill River hosted Proctor for a scrimmage on Monday and open the regular season at Rivendell Academy on Saturday at 2 p.m.
GIRLSThe first year of Jake Tanner’s tenure as Mill River girls coach was all about laying the foundation.
Now, it’s all about building upon what the Minutemen established.
Mill River’s top scorer Malori Carlson has graduated, but a handful of players return looking to lead the Minutemen to more success this winter.
“I’m seeing huge amount of progress from one year to the next,” said Mill River coach Jake Tanner. “We’ve got our fundamentals starting to get down. Year one was about laying down the foundation and trying to retain players.
“Year two, now we’re trying to learn things like moving the ball consistently. That’s one of the things we’ll be harping on all year long. There’s a lot of fundamental things that you get exposed to in a game that you have to have almost natural.”
Mill River will boast plenty of size. Molly Hier, a senior transfer from Poultney, stands above 6-feet tall and is a capable rebounder and scorer.
Around her, senior Lorryn Trujillo returns, as does sophomore Mia Koponen.
“We’ll have all three of them working in the post,” Tanner said. “They’ll be able to body other students out and hopefully be able to put back some of those second-shot opportunities.”
Mill River’s third senior is Cheyenne Hoyle, who will be important handling the ball at the guard spot. Hoyle is a very capable 3-point shooter, who is never afraid to let one go from deep.
Freshman Chloe Kennedy should be a nice complement to Hoyle at guard, earning some quality experience last winter.
“(Chloe) is a good slasher and she has a good shot,” Tanner said.
The team is rounded out by junior Sheyla Tarbell, sophomore Olivia Haley and freshmen Makayla Maciel and Taylor Murphy.
Mill River hosted Middlebury for a scrimmage on Monday and welcome defending Division IV champion West Rutland to town on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for its season opener.
