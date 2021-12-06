NORTH CLARENDON — It was not a whole lot of fun around the Dean W. Houghton Memorial Gymnasium last season. Both the Mill River boys and girls basketball teams struggled mightily throughout the season.
The Minutemen endured a 1-9 campaign during the COVID-shortened season and then were bounced out in the opening round of the boys playoffs.
The girls season ended with a thud, a 66-6 loss at North Country in a game that probably should never have been played.
But those are yesterday’s enchiladas. There is a new optimism and spirit around The Houghton.
The boys team returns four starters and coach Ben Smith believes the experience will bring better things this time around.
There is a fresh approach on the girls side with Jacob Tanner taking the reins. This is his first head coaching job but he has been around plenty of success as an assistant at Proctor.
It was in 2012 that Tanner sat on the bench next to head coach Chris Hughes at Proctor. That was his first year as an assistant.
His sister Mikayla Tanner played on that team. She was not one of the headliners until she arrived at the biggest stage of all. She erupted for 25 points in a 61-52 victory over Twinfield at Barre Auditorium in the Division IV state championship game. It was the game of her life.
Now, Mikayla is her brother’s assistant at Mill River. They want to bring that “Barre Auditorium” excitement to Mill River.
“I want to turn this around. I want Mill River’s program to go up,” Jacob said.
The boysThe Minutemen struggled against the full-court pressure of Proctor in a scrimmage last week.
Yet, as the action evolved, Smith saw some things that he found encouraging.
“Rebounding was a little shaky and turnovers were killing us. But I was happy with our execution in the half court,” Smith said.
Seniors are Tyler Mason, Nate Hoague, Connor Lopiccolo and Chris Burnett.
Mason, Hoague and Lopiccolo started last season along with junior Adam Shum.
That gives the Minutemen a lot more savvy than they had last year.
“We have so much more experience. A lot of those guys played every single minute in some games,” Smith said.
Shum and Denver Whittemore are the only two juniors.
The sophomores are Gavin Turin, Solan Farmer, Ryan Smith and Michael Wierzbicki.
Lopiccolo and Smith furnish the height at 6-foot-2 and 6-1, respectively.
Smith and this group are on the same page owing to being together for so long.
“This senior class is the first class I coached when they were in the seventh grade,” Smith said.
The Minutemen took a big step in the second half in that scrimmage against the Phantoms and Smith will be looking for them to take steps like that each day.
“The key will be taking care of the basketball,” he said.
Mill River was at Barre Auditorium as recently as 2019 when the Minutemen lost one of the great tourney games in Final Four history, falling 54-52 in overtime to Mount St. Joseph.
Smith is looking for the elevator to go up as quickly as it came down.
There is hope around Mill River for that to be the case.
It all begins on Dec. 14 when the Minutemen open the season at home against Poultney.
The girlsTanner said he learned a lot assisting Chris Hughes. One of the biggest lessons was stressing fundamentals while making the lessons fun.
He said it is working.
“In week one, we did a lot of growing up. We started making our layups left and right-handed. We are catching the ball better. Our goal every day is to get better,” he said.
The roster includes Shaeyla Tarbell, Malori Carlson, Olivia Haley, Lorryn Trujillo, Cheyenne Hoyle, Korina Mozzer, Susan Benini, Mia Koponen, Nelly Said, Rylee Searfin and Paige LaPoint.
“Malori Carlson has been very consistent,” Tanner said.
He will be hoping that the athleticism that made her one of the state’s top soccer goalies will translate to the court.
Mikayla will be working with the post players.
“We have four pretty solid post players,” she said of Trujillo, Carlson, Koponen and Mozzer.
The Minutemen have a scrimmage at Middlebury on Tuesday and then open the season at West Rutland on Friday.
“We know West Rutland will be tough,” Jacob said.
Most games figure to be tough for the Minutemen on both the boys and girls side.
The goal is to take a big step and make the games tough for the opponents, too.
NOTES: Koponen is also a race car driver. ... Three times while playing for Mill River, Ben Smith’s uncle Justin Smith scored more than 40 points. He had 49 and 48 in games against Green Mountain and 41 against Poultney before going on to play at St. Michael’s College.
