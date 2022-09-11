NORTH CLARENDON — There are times when one play can tell the story of a game. That was definitely the case in the Mill River football team's 12-7 against rival Otter Valley Sunday afternoon.
The Minutemen were clinging to their five-point lead and were threatening to put the game away, driving into the Otters' red zone. Otter Valley senior Caleb Whitney came up with what looked like the biggest play of the game, picking off Mill River quarterback Anthony Cavalieri and taking it all the way home for a touchdown.
The Otters faithful was going wild as Whitney sprinted down the right sideline.
Enter the yellow flag.
The touchdown was called off due to a block in the back penalty. Otter Valley took over possession, but it was a microcosm of the day the Otters had, where penalties added up and quelled any momentum.
"We can't control what penalties are called, but we can control our actions on that," said Otter Valley coach Jordan Tolar. "We have to hold ourselves accountable on the fact that we can't let a play call affect us.
"We have to keep the course, do our job and control what we can. We're learning that. We've had a couple tough lessons learned. There's one of two ways we can go about this. We can pack up shop and go home or we can get back to work on Monday."
While the potential game-winning score was wiped off the board, the Otters still had the ball and the opportunity to drive down the field.
Their winning hopes didn't last long. On the fourth play of the drive, Whitney was picked off by senior Taylor Patch and Mill River would drain the clock from there to secure the win.
Patch hadn't played football before this season, but has made an instant impact.
"We knew he was going to be really good, but I don't think we thought he'd be this good this early," said Mill River coach Phil Hall. "That might of been one of two times they threw his way and he came down with it."
It was one of two crucial interceptions Mill River had that helped keep the Minutemen afloat late in the game.
The Otters had a one-point lead and looked primed to add on after recovering a fumble in Mill River territory. Otter Valley had the ball inside the red zone and Whitney went to the end zone trying to up the lead, but was picked off by by sophomore Ethan Severy.
The Minutemen used that momentum to go on an 11-play drive that was capped off by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Cavalieri to Toby Pytlik.
Pytlik was also on the receiving end of the first Mill River score, a 25-yard TD pass from Cavalieri in the second quarter.
The pass came on the first play of the drive after junior Mason Boudreau set the Minutemen up perfectly on a punt return.
Boudreau was double-covered all day long after his dominant Week 1 outing, so someone had to step up and Pytlik was the guy to do so.
"Otter Valley did a great job taking away Mason when we were on offense, but you can't double team someone on special teams," Hall said. "(Mason) was like a little water bug. He's so quick. He made his plays where he could."
Boudreau was held to just two catches for 12 yards. Pytlik hauled in three balls, two going for scores, racking up 49 yards. He also added an element to the Mill River running game in the second half, rushing for 65 yards.
Minutemen running back Phillip Severy had 60 yards on the ground and Cavalieri threw for 105 yards.
Otter Valley got its lone score before the half on a 1-yard keeper by Whitney. The goal line rush was set up by a great catch by junior Luca Polli.
Whitney threw for 117 yards and rushed for 48. OV running back Keevon Parks had 36 rushing yards.
The Otters are still trying to find themselves on offense, mustering just Whitney's one touchdown through two weeks. Otter Valley's defense came up with big plays on Sunday, but the other side of the ball has to follow suit.
"I just have to figure out the other side of the ball (offense). It's execution and knowing what your assignment is and doing your job," Tolar said.
In the end, the game came down to who avoided unforced mistakes. The Minutemen did a better job of that and it resulted in a win.
"I think we were a little more disciplined and that's probably why we won this game," Hall said. "Of all the things I'm happy about, that's at the top of the list. It was a real gutsy win in front of a ton of people against our rivals."
Mill River will be happy to look at a spotless 2-0 record heading into Week 3. The Minutemen have one of their biggest challenges of the season on Saturday, playing at BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille, a state finalist the last two 11-on-11 seasons.
Otter Valley (2-0) will hope some home cooking is good for the soul. The Otters host Springfield on Saturday at Markowski Field.
