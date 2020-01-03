NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls basketball team notched its first win on Friday night, breezing to a 60-31 decision over Green Mountain in the Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
It was also the first win for coach Brad Rideout at Mill River.
“I just wanted to make sure these girls got a win,” Rideout said. “We did a lot of good things tonight.”
Lexi Bowen led the 1-4 Minutemen with 16 points and knocked down four 3-point field goals. Molly Bruso added 10 points. Kelsey Sheehe and Malori Carlson contributed eight apiece.
“Everyone played very well,” Rideout said. “Jess Roberts did a great job on the defensive end and on the boards.”
Kim Cummings led the Chieftains with 15 points.
Mill River will try to keep it going but the next test is a tough one — a trip to Burr and Burton Academy on Tuesday.
Fair Haven 65, Woodstock 15
WOODSTOCK — It was all Fair Haven Friday night as the Slaters’ girls basketball team defeated Woodstock 65-15.
Fair Haven pulled ahead early in the game, leading by nine points at the end of the first quarter. Rebounds and blocks from Courtney Brewster and foul shots from Ryleigh Coloutti helped extend the lead to 21 at the half.
The Slater’s defense stood steadfast, allowing only one point in the third quarter.
Coloutti had 21 points to lead Fair Haven.
Courtney Brewster was a force on boards, pulling down 15 rebounds, while scoring 17 points.
Zoey Cole had eight points, while Kyleigh Grenier had 10 rebounds.
Fair Haven remains undefeated at 6-0, while Woodstock goes 1-4.
The Slaters continue their series of road games Monday at 7 p.m. when they play Hartford.
MSJ 42, Poultney 30
POULTNEY — The Mount Saint Joseph girls basketball team used a dominant first half to take a 42-30 win against Poultney Friday night.
The Mounties led 28-8 at the half.
“We tried to push the ball,” said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. “We went into the press and caused a bunch of turnovers.”
Tiana Gallipo knocked down five 3s for a game-high 15 points. She was 50 percent from long range.
Meghan Cole had 10 points as well.
The Mounties improve to 3-1 and travel to play Leland and Gray on Monday.
The Blue Devils travel to Chester on Tuesday to play against Green Mountain at 7 p.m.
Rutland 45, Burlington 41
BURLINGTON — The Rutland girls basketball team handed Burlington its first loss with a 45-41 overtime win Friday night.
The Raiders initially took the lead, but the Seahorses bounced back to go up by six-points at the half.
Both teams battled back and forth to bring the game into overtime.
“We were bouncing back between manning zones,” said Rutland Coach Nathan Bellomo.
Scoring from the foul line helped the Raiders take the lead going into OT and to claim victory.
“We had a strong mindset tonight,” Bellomo said.
Kendra Sabotka, Rylee Burgess and Makieya Hendrickson were all in the double digits with 15, 14 and 10 points respectively.
Lily Mitchell led Burlington with 13 points.
The win brings the Raiders to a 3-2 record. They have a week off before they travel north again to take on St. Johnsbury next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Colchester 7, Rutland 6
Rutland fell to the Colchester Lakers 7-6 at home Friday night.
Colchester got off to a strong start, scoring four goals in the first period and led 4-2 after one.
The Lakers extended the lead to four goals, before the Raiders managed to battle back.
Rutland ran out of time though and fell a goal short.
Ryan Melen had a hat trick, along with an assist. Ethan Coarse had two goals and two assists, while Eren Cetin had a goal and an assist for the Raiders.
Augie Louras and McGuire Baker combined for 28 saves.
The loss drops Rutland to a 2-4 record. They return to the ice next Saturday at 6:20 p.m. to play against Rice Memorial in South Burlington.
NORDIC SKIING
Rutland’s Geisler takes ninth
PERU — The Rutland boys Nordic skiing team placed fourth with 58 points in the Wild Wing Classic Nordic skiing competition Friday afternoon.
Brady Geisler had the fastest time for the Raiders, clocking in at 19:20 and placing ninth overall. Teammates Phil Mahar, Caleb Dundas and Owen Dube Johnson placed 15th, 18th and 19th respectively.
Additionally, Otter Valley’s Gunnar Tinsman placed 28th overall, finishing at 31:26, while teammate Osten Ladd did not finish his race. Fellow Otters Kelsey Adams and Sarah Calvin placed 21st and 23rd respectively.
The Raiders and the Otters return to the trails Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. to compete.
