The holidays are hectic. Everyone’s on the run.
That will be literally be the case for Mill River Union High School junior Brogan Giffin. He will be competing at the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Dec. 14 at the Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
Giffin earned his spot in the prestigious event by placing first in a regional meet against a field of top 15-andf-16-year-old runners from the six New England states and New York over the weekend on Long Island.
Giffin clocked 16:03 on the 5-K course, seven seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
