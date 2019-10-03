NORTH CLARENDON — Sixty-four seconds. That was how long it took Mill River's Tyler Corey to impact the Minutemen's 2-0 victory over Otter Valley in Thursday's boys soccer game.
Mill River coach Peter Roach held Corey, the team's prolific scorer, out for the first 8:35 of the contest due to an ankle injury he suffered in the previous game against Leland & Gray.
But 64 seconds after entering the game, Corey scored the game's first goal with Cameron Smith earning the assist.
Corey played approximately half the game but it was enough time for him to score two goals, the second coming with 14:19 left in the game when he capitalized on a misplayed ball by the defense. It gave Corey a one-one-one with keeper Ben Adams. The freshman goalie did everything he could, charging out of the net and sprawling in an attempt to cut down the angle. But Corey has soccer savvy well beyond his sophomore standing and calmly sent it into the net.
Mill River has run the gauntlet — weathering a tough schedule that has included three different Division I opponents.
It has resulted in a 4-7 record but Roach feels it has hardened the Minutemen for the Division III tournament.
"We have got some good experience from playing Division I teams," Mill River senior midfielder Dan Graves said.
"Tyler only played half the game today and we controlled it. We have a lot of other pieces."
"We were just trying to be smart," Roach said of limiting Corey's minutes.
Tyler Regula earned the shutout and the senior keeper is one of those pieces Graves spoke of that have the Minutemen thinking positively about the approaching D-III playoffs.
They have three games remaining beginning with a trip over to Fair Haven on Monday. Then the Minutemen will finish the regular campaign against Woodstock and Hartford. Those are games Roach hopes will help fine tune the Minutemen for the playoff season, which begins on Oct. 22.
The Otters fell to 1-9 and coach Dick Williams saw his squad do a lot of good things in the way of team play. But one of them was not finishing, something that has plagued the Otters all season.
It was the sixth time the Otters have been shut out this season and the fourth time in the last five games.
It is not that they were without chances. Hayden Bernhardt and Luca Cifone had scoring bids that nearly allowed OV to grab the lead before Corey was inserted into the lineup.
The Otters also had a great opportunity to get the equalizer after Corey struck. Cifone played the ball to Bernhardt and the sophomore placed it barely wide of an open net after Regula had been drawn out.
The Minutemen also came close to scoring other goals. Aidan Botti almost converted a pretty cross from Corey, Ryan Jones had a good look but shot wide and Graves came close twice in the final minutes.
"We left some opportunities on the table," Roach said. "And they did, too."
Mill River freshman Ty Dickerson had his first varsity goal staring him in the face when he had a one-on-one situation with the goalie but Adams was able to kick it away just in time.
The victory gave the Minutemen the season sweep of the Otters. Mill River won the game in Brandon 2-1.
"I thought Otter Valley really came out and played hard today," Roach said. "They came out with a lot of intensity and I think we matched that."
Roach is excited about the possibilities in front of the Minutemen.
"I think a key is staying healthy," he said.
The Otters travel to Fair Haven on Wednesday.
