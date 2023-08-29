NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River Union High School has a proud girls soccer history.
The Minutemen haven't won a state championship, but they've been to the big game twice, including a trip as recent as 2013. That 2013 campaign began a run of five straight winning seasons in North Clarendon.
The current group of Mill River girls are hoping to lay the seeds for the next run of Minutemen success. It will once again be a young squad. Mill River will carry seven eighth-graders and those players will get plenty of time.
It's been a handful of years since Mill River has been a true player at the state level with its last winning season coming in 2017.
Last year saw the Minutemen go 1-13 with its lone victory coming against Bellows Falls.
Mill River buried four goals across those 14 games with three coming in the win against the Terriers.
Midfielder Chloe Kennedy had two of the goals in the win against BF and is back for her sophomore season. Alaina Cimonetti had a goal for the Minutemen in their competitive loss to Division IV standout Mount St. Joseph and is also back.
Sophomore Taylor Murphy also returns in the midfield. Junior Mia Koponen and eighth-grader Cora Rudisill could play in the midfield or on defense.
Eighth-grader Emma Haley is player that could play all over the field, whether it be in attack, the midfield or on defense.
"She's a very good athlete," said Mill River coach Shawn Bendig.
Eighth-grader Bella St. Pierre will play up top or in the midfield. St. Pierre scored a goal for Mill River in its scrimmage against perennial Division IV heavyweight Proctor and has demonstrated a level of skill that has impressed Bendig. Grace St. Pierre could play a similar role.
Eighth-grader Jazalyn Wortman will also play up top and classmate Adelynne Cimonetti will play in the midfield.
"They're going to be able come onto the field and compete athletically, but there's going to be growing pains," Bendig said of the eighth-graders.
Senior Sheyla Tarbell will lead the back line from her center back position. Tarbell is in her third year as a starter.
"She's been an anchor for us," Bendig said.
Other defenders include senior Claire Morris and eighth-grader Caelyn LaMere.
One of the many holes the Minutemen are filling is in goal, a role that the graduated Lacee Lanfear filled admirably as a first-year keeper last season. Bendig noted that the position might be a platoon with Alaina Cimonetti, Tarbell and eighth-graders Jada Hughes and Abby Dayton involved.
"They haven't spent time in goal, so from a tactical perspective, they'll have to figure out positioning and cutting down angles," Bendig said.
If Hughes isn't in goal, she could play all over the field. Coach Bendig lauds the athleticism that Hughes possesses.
On top of the scrimmage this past Friday against Proctor, Mill River had a scrimmage on Tuesday against West Rutland.
"I'd like to use the scrimmages to reinforce the areas that we need to work on in practice." Bendig said. "When we go into the regular season, it's really about growing. Let's be a better team at the end of the season than we were at the beginning. We want to stay very positive and let those younger kids catch up."
The future looks bright for Mill River soccer. The Minutemen ran a summer programs twice a week and were getting 30-40 kids coming each time.
"The future shows a lot of potential," Bendig said. "The fact that we're carrying eighth-graders, as many as we are on this team, it speaks volumes that we're starting to develop the feeder system."
Mill River will be assisted by Jake Nichols this fall. Nichols is only a handful of years removed from high school, so he brings a youthful edge to the program.
The Minutemen open the regular season at home on Sept. 6 against another good D-IV team Poultney.
Mill River is on the road back to having varsity boys soccer as well.
The Minutemen are fielding a junior varsity team this year, coached by Peter Roach, while a few standouts play at the varsity level with Mount St. Joseph, just as they've done the last two seasons.