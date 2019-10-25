ENOSBURG — Ryan Jones and Tyler Corey each scored a pair of first-half goals as Mill River took a 4-0 halftime lead over Enosburg on Friday and held on to win the boys soccer quarterfinal game 4-3.
“We came out firing in the first half and the kids we’re playing hard,” Minuteman coach Peter Roach said. “It got scary in the second half but Tyler Regula came up big in goal and the defense really clamped down for the last 20 minutes.”
No. 7 Mill River will be looking for another upset when they travel to No. 6 Peoples.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mountain 2, Vergennes 1
CHESTER — Everett Mosher scored with an assist from James Anderson for Green Mountain’s first goal and Mosher assisted Anderson for the game winner as the Chieftains stopped Vergennes 2-1 Friday in a Division III boys soccer quarterfinal contest.
“We did everything we had to do,” said Green Mountain coach Cole Wilhelm. “Now we’re looking forward to Winooski on Tuesday.”
Green Mountain improves to 11-5.
Vergennes ends the year at 6-9-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 7, Sharon 0
PITTSFORD — Maddie Flanders scored five times to lead top seed Proctor to a 7-0 victory over No. 9 Sharon Academy in Friday’s Division IV girls soccer quarterfinal game at Taranovich Field.
Maggie McKearin and Dez Traverse also scored for the Phantoms.
Rachel Stuhlmueller and Angel Traverse shared time in net to pick up the shutout with Traverse stopping a penalty kick.
Proctor, 15-1, hosts No. 5 Arlington on Wednesday.
Sharon ends the year at 6-10.
West Rutland 3,
Twin Valley 1
WEST RUTLAND — Kiana Grabowski scored a pair of goals to lead No. 2 West Rutland to a 3-1 win over Twin Valley in girls quarterfinal soccer play Friday.
Kiera Pipeling added a penalty kick goal as the Golden Horde improves to 14-2.
Serena Coombs made eight saves in net.
Twin Valley ends the year at 6-9-1.
Leland & Gray 2,
Stowe 1
TOWNSHEND — Ellie Longo scored both goals with assists from Arin Bates as Leland & Gray topped Stowe 2-1 in double overtime Friday.
“It was a well played game and both teams really wanted it,” said Leland & Gray coach Lucas Bates. “I give Stowe a lot of credit.”
L&G goalie Sydney Hescock had eight saves.
Leland & Gray is moving on with a record of 14-2.
FOOTBALL
One of the best quarterfinal football games under the Friday night lights turned out to be in Middlebury, where No. 7 BFA-St. Albans battled undefeated and No. 2 Middlebury through a scoreless first half before the Tigers defeated BFA 9-0.
Bode Rubright kicked a 25-yard field goal with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter to give Middlebury a 3-0 lead.
Tyler Buxton ran in a score from four yards out to extend the Tigers’ lead to 9-0. The Tigers failed to convert on the two-point conversion attempt.
Drew Gill intercepted a BFA screen pass with two minutes remaining to seal the win.
Brattleboro put its Division II quarterfinal game on ice early, forcing five North Country turnovers in the first half on the way to a 55-0 lead.
The Falcons did break through in the second half but the Colonels won 55-6 for the program’s first playoff win since 1973.
Jed Lober led a potent overland attack for Bellows Falls with 209 yards rushing. That helped the Terriers to steamroll Lyndon 47-14 in a Division II quarterfinal game at Hadley Field in Westminster.
The victory puts the Terriers into the semifinals against U-32.
U-32 did its part by whipping neighboring rival Spaulding on Friday night 41-16.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Dartmouth 59,
Columbia 24
HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth defeated Columbia 59-24 on Friday night to move to 6-0 and 3-0 in the Ivy League. It was the eighth straight win for the Big Green dating back to last season.
LEGION BASEBALL
Changes at Post 31
Rick Battles will not be returning as the coach of the Rutland Post 31 baseball team and Ron Fairbanks is now the post’s athletic director.
Fairbanks and a committee will be conducting interviews to select the new coach.
SOFTBALL
Bladyka steps down
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield softball coach Andy Bladyka has resigned after 24 years at the helm of the Cosmos.
PLAYOFFS
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION I
CVU 7, Burr and Burton 0 Mount Mansfield 2, Essex 1 Brattleboro 2, St. Johnsbury 0 Burlington 5, South Burlington 0
DIVISION II
Middlebury 3, Mount Abraham 0 Stowe 2, Woodstock 0 Milton 3, Missisquoi 0
DIVISION III
Winooski 5, BFA-Fairfax 0 Peoples 2, Hazen 1 (OT) Mill River 4, Enosburg 3 Green Mountain 2, Vergennes 1
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION I
North Country 1, Burr and Burton 0
DIVISION II
Montpelier 4, Missisquoi 2
DIVISION III
Thetford 5, BFA-Fairfax 0 Leland & Gray 2, Stowe 1
DIVISION IV
Proctor 7, Sharon 0 Arlington 8, Blue Mountain 1 West Rutland 3, Twin Valley 1 Rivendell 5, Long Trail 0
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION I
CVU 4, Essex 1
DIVISION II
Otter Valley 2, St. Johnsbury 0
DIVISION III
