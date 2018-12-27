BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys basketball team was leading 13-2 after the opening quarter, but everyone in the packed gym knew there was as much of a chance of Thursday night’s game turning into a rout as those Otter statues in front of the school coming to life. After all, this was Mill River in town for a rivalry game that is almost never a snoozer.
Mill River used a suffocating press to get back into the game and won, 54-48, in a contest that was tied 46-46 with a minute left.
Mill River got the go-ahead hoop with a minute remaining when Tyler Shelvey put a soft bounce pass on the floor for Will Grabowski, who put it through the hoop to make it 48-46.
Aidan Botti went 4-for-4 at the line down the stretch to salt the game away for the 3-1 Minutemen.
The Otters handled the press better than most teams would but it made them just uncomfortable enough so that no possession was easy.
“We have got athletes. We can press and run the floor,” Shelvey said.
“I knew we had a lot of game left (when it was 13-2). We are never out of it.”
Shelvey leaving the ball on the floor for Grabowski to ring up the winning hoop was as big of a play as there was in the frenzied fourth quarter.
“I am not one of the big scorers usually. That’s who Grabowski and Botti are. But I know how to see the floor,” Shelvey said.
But on this night, Shelvey also scored. He was one of three Minutemen in double figures. Grabowski led the way with 14 points, Botti had 13 and Shelvey 12. Zach Ames added nine.
Dylan Mackie led the 3-2 Otters with 19 points and Tyler Rowe threw in 12.
After Grabowski nailed a jump shot off the dribble to make it 2-2, the Otters ran off 11 straight points that included a 3-pointer by Jack Adams.
The Minutemen cut the lead to 18-14 by halftime.
The teams swapped the lead in the third quarter, but Rowe connected on a 3 that padded OV’s lead to 34-30.
The Otters took a 34-33 lead into the final quarter and the gym was bedlam the rest of the night.
Mackie’s trey put the Otters in front 42-41 with 4:40 remaining.
Grabowski scored off a putback and the Minutemen were back in front.
It was back and fourth until Grabowski’s big hoop down low.
“We got off to a slow start offensively,” Mill River coach Jack Rogers said. “The shots weren’t falling in the first quarter and I thought they were good shots that we took.”
But the press helped get them back in the game.
And it is not easy to press a team with Mackie handling the ball.
“Mackie only need this much space to get through,” Rogers said, holding his hands less than a foot apart.
“Our press still needs to be worked on. We gave up too much on the sideline.
“Otter Valley is a good team and Rowe is much improved.”
The game was part of the East-West Challenge. It shifts to Hartford High on Saturday. Mill River will meet a Woodstock team that breezed past Hartford in Thursday’s first game, 66-42.
Otter Valley will meet Hartford in the consolation game.
Rogers knows exactly what the Minutemen must do against Woodstock, which is to say what their key to having success is against any opponent.
“We have to make every team try to play fast,” Rogers said.
He was happy with his team’s poise down the stretch against the Otters.
“Our clock management in the fourth quarter has been very good,” Rogers said.
Another facet of that fourth period composure was Botti dropping in all of his free throws in the final minute.
“We shoot free throws every morning before school,” Shelvey said.
Now, it’s on to Hartford’s Hanley Gym where the Otters and Minutemen try to build on their winning records.
