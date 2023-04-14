NORTH CLARENDON — In the postgame huddle, senior Jimmy Barrett highlighted the positives for the Mill River Ultimate team after its 12-6 opening game loss to Middlebury on Friday. There were plenty of positives to to build off of.
The Minutemen outscored the Tigers for much of the second half, before a pair of late goals helped Middlebury put the game away as it reached the 1 hour, 30 minute time limit.
it was the first game for Mill River, and with a younger team, some nerves were bound to be present. The Minutemen played a bit too fast in the early going and needed to adjust after the halftime break.
"You have 10 seconds to throw the disc. So you need to see the field and know who is cutting, but also think about the higher chance of probability of who is going to get the disc," said Mill River coach Emma Weatherhogg, who leads the team along with co-coach Wheaton Squier.
"We tried to work on transitions and knowing who was cutting first and trying to keep our stack more towards the center of the field, so not everyone is cutting at the same time. We wanted to tighten up our offense and on defense we wanted to stay on the force side."
The effort paid off in the second half as Mill River scored the first two points. The first point was set up by Barrett, who caught the disc a few feet before the end zone. He quickly found freshman Mattie Serafin for a point.
The second of that two-point run came off a long toss from freshman Evan Corey that junior Miguel Levy tracked down.
Levy had himself a very strong second half, scoring the Minutemen's final two points as well.
The first was set up by Dom Phillips and the second was set up by Barrett. Both required Levy to show his vertical leaping ability to snag the disc away from the taller defenders that surrounded him.
Levy is one of Mill River's more experienced players and his leadership is clear on the field.
"(Miguel) is a really athletic player and more like e coach out there," Weatherhogg said. "He's telling our new players what to do. He's a good leader on the field and off the field."
The two-point run got Mill River as close as it was going to come the rest of the way as the two teams went back and forth down the stretch.
Ari LeFebre scored Mill River's first point snagging a deflection off the hands of Barrett on a disc thrown by Levy. Serafin had the other point in the first half, assisted by Wilder Brooks.
Middlebury's strong first half, where it led 7-2, proved to be a big deciding factor in the game. The Tigers scored the game's first three points and five of the first six.
Carter Lee had the highlight reel catch of the day on Middlebury's second point, diving into the end zone to make a snag on a throw from Benedict Diehl-Noble.
Lee scored three of Middlebury's first four goals and was around the disc all game long.
Tigers coach Andy McIntosh was impressed with his team's effort on the both sides coming off their matchup earlier in the week against Rice.
"We really focused on that man defense and I think that paid off," McIntosh said. "I was impressed that our D blocks were pretty spread out among a broad group of players and so was our points."
Trevor Schnoor led the team in points with four, followed by Lee with three and Ian Sinclair with two. Diehl-Noble, Layne Chant and Callan McDowell all had one point.
Diehl-Noble and Lee both had four assists, Sinclair had two and McDowell and Schnoor had one apiece. Schnoor had a trio of Ds, while Lee and Sinclair had two. Diehl-Noble and Chant had a D apiece.
Mill River (0-1) is at Leland & Gray on April 24. Middlebury is at South Burlington on Wednesday.
