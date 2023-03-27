NORTH CLARENDON — Nestled in the back of Mill River Union High School in the middle school gym, the Mill River Ultimate team puts in work, laying the base for what’s to come this spring.
The conditions aren’t the same as they are on grass with the open air surrounding them and the wind howling, but the Minutemen are making do. They’re focused on developing their skills, so they’re ready when they step on the field for their opener at home against Middlebury on Friday, April 14.
That development mindset is at the forefront of the mind for Mill River coaches Emma Weatherhogg and Wheaton Squier, who were named Southern Vermont League Coaches of the Year last spring.
The Minutemen have five returners. They graduated four seniors from last year’s squad, including a pair of SVL first-team selections in Tyler Corey and Malori Carlson.
“We’re trying to focus on teaching them how to throw and catch,” Weatherhogg said. “We’re trying to emphasize the importance of that because you can understand the game, but you have to be able make the throws happen. A lot of these kids, it’s their first exposure, besides gym class.
“Being inside, there’s no wind, so their throws are more accurate than they’re probably going to be when we get outside. We’ve seen progress through the first week.”
Weatherhogg says the team has about 13 kids on the roster, which will be enough to field a full line of substitutes, which is essential in a sport like Ultimate where you’re running for long periods of time and stamina is important.
Michael Wierzbicki was another first-team SVL selection for Mill River. He’s been sick recently, but the hope is that he’ll be joining the team.
Miguel Levy was a SVL honorable mention last year and has a ton of talent as well. Micah Patton is another player with experience and Weatherhogg says he’s a very good handler.
Evan Corey, the younger brother of Tyler, is a freshman and has athleticism that will be tapped into. Jimmy Barrett is another player with knowledge of the game that figures to be a weapon for the Minutemen.
The roster is rounded out by Ethan Foley, Bronson Patch, Casey Orzechowski, Nicholas Karpinsky, Wilder Brooks, Ari LeFebre, Matthew Serafin, Riley Miller, Dominick Phillips and Connor Murphy.
Mill River is really making an effort to preach the tenants of the game of Ultimate. It’s a sport built upon sportsmanship, which is essential, given that play is self-refereed by the athletes on the field. While Ultimate has a strong foothold in the northern part of the state, it’s quickly growing in southern Vermont.
Burr and Burton Academy and Leland & Gray have found recent success in the sport and schools like Brattleboro and Long Trail School are trying to build as well.
Weatherhogg and Squier are preaching the gospel of Ultimate. Mill River is laying down brick by brick to build something special.
