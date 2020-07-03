BARRE — Two-time ‘King of the Road’ Scott Dragon, of Milton, put on a clinic en route to his first win of the year at Thunder Road’s Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Thursday.
Dragon took the lead for good on lap six of the special Firecracker 54 Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model feature and smoked the field from there for career win No. 11 on the Barre high banks.
The veteran started on the pole after not even making it to qualifying the week before when he lost an engine in practice. However, it was outside polesitter Brendan Moodie, of Wolcott, putting his nose in front at the start. Moodie led the first five laps before Dragon got back around him for the top spot.
While Moodie hung with Dragon for the following 10 circuits, Dragon got stronger as the caution-free race went on.
While a battle raged behind him as Moodie eventually fell into the clutches of Matt White and Bobby Therrien, Dragon sailed into the holiday weekend like a jet plane. At one point, Dragon’s lead reached nearly half a lap before he tip-toed around some traffic near the end.
Behind Dragon, though, a competitive race waged over the final 20 laps. White got around Moodie on lap 38, and Therrien did the same four laps later just as Jason Corliss and Marcel J. Gravel entered the picture. Seeing the duo coming, Therrien stayed on the outside and swung past White with five to go.
Corliss followed Therrien around White, using a lapped car as a pick, then caught Therrien coming to the white flag. But Dragon was long gone, coasting to a victory that tied him with Dave Whitcomb and Jim Cilley for 11th on the all-time list.
Corliss came from 15th on the starting grid to finish second with Therrien grabbing third. White took fourth while Gravel caught Moodie at the wire for fifth. Tyler Cahoon, Christopher Pelkey, Trampas Demers, and Jim “Boomer” Morris rounded out the top-10.
Waitsfield’s Kyle Streeter turned around a miserable start to the 2020 season by going wire-to-wire for his fifth career Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger victory.
Like Dragon, Streeter started on the pole for the Firecracker 44 feature, but it was no walk in the park for the veteran. Defending Rookie of the Year Stephen Martin, of Craftsbury, was on Streeter’s for much of the race.
Martin took second while Sam Caron got below Cooper Bouchard in the final laps for third. Brandon Lanphear, Jason Woodard, Eric Messier, Mike Martin, and Cameron Ouellette completed the top-10.
E. Thetford’s Brandon Gray continued his torrid start to the 2020 campaign by taking the victory in the Allen Lumber Street Stock 29-lap (25+4) feature.
Barre’s Jeffrey Martin settled for second with two-time champion Jamie Davis, of Wolcott, took third. Juan “Paco” Marshall, Justin Blakely, rookie Kyler Davis, James Dopp, J.T. Blanchard, Kaiden Fister, and Justin Town also earned top-10 finishes.
Berlin’s Chris Davis continued to be dominant in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors with his third straight win. Davis started 18th in the 24-lap (20+4) feature, but needed just five of those laps to get into the top five. His charge was aided by a red flag on lap three when Zac Prescott nailed Frank Putney in the driver’s door on the backstretch. Putney was not injured in the incident.
Davis continued his climb from there, moving into the second spot on lap 10. After stalking Northfield’s Josh Vilbrin for several laps, Davis disposed of him with seven laps remaining and rolled to the win. Following the event, the division’s “Claim Rule” was invoked, likely putting an end to Davis’s winning streak.
Vilbrin came in second while Williston’s Justin Prescott had his best career run in third. Sean McCarthy, Jamie York, Brian Putney, Dan Garrett Jr., Steven Reno and Fred Fleury rounded out the top 10.
Thunder Road continues the summer season on Thursday at 7 p.m. with Efficiency Vermont Night.
