WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Mill River boys basketball team dominated Otter Valley to pick up a 78-32 win in an East-West Challenge game Monday night.
The Minutemen charged ahead early on with a 7-0 start, and kept the lead the whole game.
Aidan Botti earned the rank of top scorer with 18 points. Botti scored 16 of those in the first half.
Will Farwell had 10 points and Tyler Regula had nine for the Minutemen.
“We came out and wanted to be aggressive from the start,” said Mill River coach Jack Rogers.
All but two Minutemen players got in on the scoring act and Rogers cited how well he thought his bench played.
Parker Todd had eight points to lead the Otters.
Mill River remains undefeated at 3-0 as it moves on to the East-West finals Friday evening against Hartford.
Fair Haven 60, Granville 58
GRANVILLE N.Y. — The Fair Haven boys basketball came back from eight points down heading into the fourth to pull out a 60-58 win against a previously-unbeaten Granville (N.Y) Monday night.
Kohlby Murray hit a game-winning lay-up to secure a Slaters win.
The Golden Horde jumped out a 30-20 lead at the half.
“We missed a ton of easy shots in the first half,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost.
Murray led the way for the Slaters with 21 points, 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Sawyer Ramey scored 13 points.
Josh Oakman led the Golden Horde with 18 points.
With a 2-0 record, the Slaters return to New York Thursday at 6 p.m. for the Whitehall Holiday Tournament, where they take on Poultney.
Springfield 61, Leland & Gray 57
SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos defeated Leland & Gray on Monday night in boys basketball at Dressel Gym, 61-57.
It was the Cosmos’ first win in three tries.
Burr and Burton 55, MSJ 39
MANCHESTER — The Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t recover, falling 55-39 Monday night against Burr and Burton.
BBA’s aggressive defense lead to a hot start as it took a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and a 33-11 lead into the half.
MSJ Coach Chris Charbonneau cited a slow start, but his team managed to pick it up.
The Mounties hit two early 3-pointers to start the second half and cut the lead top 41-24 after the third.
MSJ managed to get the lead down to 13, before BBA hit foul shots down the stretch winning 55-39.
Tommy Baker had 19 and Dom DeRita had 18 for the Bulldogs.
MSJ was led by Keagan Chadburn with 14.
The Mounties move to 1-2 in their season and return to action on Saturday when they play Montpelier on the road at 2:30 p.m.
BBA is now 3-0 and plays in the Granville Christmas tournament next weekend.
Poultney 50, Sharon 49
SHARON—The Poultney boys basketball team narrowly defeated Sharon Monday night with a 50-49 win.
The Blue Devils were down by seven with seven minutes left in the game, but managed to rally and take the lead with two seconds left.
“It was a battle back and forth,” said Poultney coach Bob Coloutti.
Heith Mason led the Blue Devils with 22 points, while teammate Levi Allen followed with nine points.
The win brings Poultney to a 3-2 record, while the Phoenix move to 1-1.
The Blue Devils return to action Thursday to take on Fair Haven in the Whitehall Holiday Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 44, Mount Abraham 31
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team defeated Mount Abraham 44-31 on the second night of the Mary Canfield Tournament Monday night.
The Slaters had a slight advantage over the Eagles, leading 19-17 at the half. Coach Kyle Wilson cited initial mishaps on defense as to why the game remained close.
“In the second half, we clamped down a little (defensively),” Wilson said.
Courtney Brewster helped Fair Haven pull away with the last 10 points of the game. She, and Ryleigh Coloutti, led the Slaters with 14 points each. Mount Abraham’s Chloe Johnston led her team with 14 as well.
Brewster and Johnston earned spots on the All-Tournament team while Coloutti won tournament Most Valuable Player.
The win helps Fair Haven maintain an undefeated season at 4-0, while Mount Abraham moves to an 0-2 record.
The Slaters return to action Saturday as they travel to Brattleboro to take on the Colonels at 2:30 p.m.
Green Mountain 56, Arlington 26
CHESTER — Kim Cummings had herself a night, lighting up Arlington for 27 points in Nason Gym on Monday in a 56-26 Green Mountain win.
Grace Tyrell added 11 points for the Chieftains and Hannah Robinson added 10.
Schuylar Nolan led the Eagles with 15 points and Demita Moore added nine.
“We did not play well in our game against Black River but they made up for it tonight,” said Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum.
The Chieftains will take a 2-1 record into Proctor’s Almo Buggiani Gymnasium on Friday night.
Burr and Burton 60, Mill River 8
FAIR HAVEN—Burr and Burton defeated the Mill River girls basketball team 60-8 on the second night of the Mary Canfield Tournament Monday night.
Minutemen coach Brad Rideout cited several turnovers as a contributing factor to the loss.
Jess Roberts led the Minutemen with four points. The loss puts Mill River at a 0-3 record while BBA moves to 4-1 in its season.
The Minutemen return to the court Saturday to take on Springfield at home at 7 p.m.
Windsor 69, Bellow Falls 40
WESTMINSTER — Olivia Rockwood exploded for 30 points to lead Windsor past Bellows Falls 69-40 Monday night.
Evelyn Page had 10 points for the Yellow Jackets as well.
Taylor Goodell led the Terriers with 11 points.
Windsor improves to 3-0 and plays Leland and Gray on Saturday on the road.
NORDIC SKIING
CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Multiple Rutland High School skiers took to the snow Monday for a race at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
The Raiders’ boys too sixth place as a team with 95 points.
Rutland’s top finisher was Brady Geisler, who finished in 15 minutes, 35.74 seconds, good for 12th individually.
Phil Mahar was 24th, while Caleb Dundas was 28th.
Owen Dube-Johnson and Max McCalla rounded out the Raiders’ contingent with 31st and 35th place finishes respectively.
