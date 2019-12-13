CHESTER — A trio of Mill River boys basketball players scored in double figures as the Minutemen picked up a 49-44 win against Green Mountain Friday night.
Tyler Shelvey, Colby Fox and Cole Aines all had 12 points to lead Mill River.
The Chieftains held a four-point lead at the break, but couldn’t hold off the Minutemen in the second half.
Mill River didn’t do itself any favors at the foul line, shooting 4-for-19 from the charity stripe, including a 1-for-9 mark in the fourth quarter.
James Anderson had a game-high 14 points for Green Mountain in the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hartford 49, Mill River 30
HARTFORD — The Mill River girls basketball team opened its season with a 49-30 loss to Hartford Friday night.
The Minutemen fall to 0-1 and host Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Bryn Athyn 3
The Castleton men’s hockey team followed up a shut out loss last weekend with a 3-3 tie with Bryn Athyn on the road Friday night.
Glenn Wiswell put the Spartans on the board first midway through the first period, but Bryn Athyn’s Julion Lever responded with tally three minutes later.
Castleton scored a go-ahead goal early in the second period from Jeremy Laplante, before the Lions scored five minutes later.
Nick Gravina scored a power play goal later in the period, but Bryn Athyn’s Tanner Congdon matched it with another goal to make it 3-3.
The third period and overtime went scoreless to secure the tie.
Castleton moves to 3-7-2 on the year and hosts the Lions again today.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Colby-Sawyer 67, Castleton 64
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team suffered its first home loss of the season Friday night, falling to Colby-Sawyer 67-64 in non-conference action.
The Spartans (6-3) had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but Brooke Raiche’s last-second attempt clanged off the rim as the horn sounded on a victory for the Chargers (9-1).
Castleton shot 41.0 percent from the field, making 25-of-61, while Colby-Sawyer shot 38.7 percent (24-of-62). The Chargers knocked down six threes to Castleton’s five, and both teams knocked down free throws at a 90-plus percent clip, with Colby-Sawyer making 13-of-14 and Castleton 9-of-10. The Chargers won the rebounding battle 41-34, and outscored the Spartans in the paint, 32-22.
Castleton received a team-high 20 points from Kylie Wright in 27 minutes off the bench, as the sophomore shot 9-of-12 from the field. She also pulled in seven rebounds in a career-best outing.
Raiche joined Wright in double digits with 12 points, while Emilee Bose and Alexis Quenneville had 10 points apiece. Elise Magro added seven points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Tianna Sugars notched a game-high 23 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 8-of-21 from the field. Lexie Hamilton came with two rebounds of a triple-double, scoring 14 points with 11 assists and eight boards. She finished the day shooting 3-of-11 after starting 0-for-8 from the field.
Caitlyn Boucher and Joslin Wainwright added 12 and 11 points apiece, respectively, rounding out the Chargers’ double-digit scorers.
