BRANDON — The Mill River Minutemen played hard and with purpose, and that was enough to slip past Otter Valley 2-1 Wednesday in a Southern Vermont League match at Markowski Field.
Mill River was able to explode out of intermission after a scoreless first half, put in one goal 27 seconds into play and then answer the Otter equalizer to secure the win that evened the Minutemen's record at 3-3.
With the score knotted at 1-1, the Minutemen were pressuring when forward Ryan Jones possessed the ball on the left side. Jones played the ball into the box to Jonah Boyea. OV goalie Benjamin Adams had to decide whether to come out or to stay on his line. He came out, but Boyea was able to get off a shot with just enough pace to elude Adams and find the back of the net for the winning goal at 65:04.
Mill River carried much of the play in the first half but was left wanting as the Otters chose to lock down the defense and closely mark Mill River’s stronger players, especially co-captain Tyler Corey.
OV is not a deep team and the energy and effort put into the Otters defense robbed from the offense both in manpower and tactics.
“We played hard but we definitely left some quality opportunities on the pitch that we probably should have put in,” Mill River coach Peter Roach said. “Our purpose was really good today but I don’t think our touch equaled our purpose. We just lacked a little bit of that killer kind of instinct. Give the credit to them (Otters); they packed it in defensively and made us go around them and we haven’t seen a team that has done that to us yet.”
Mill River got going almost immediately from the opening kickoff. The Minutemen attacked and pressured, keeping the ball in the Otter end for nearly the first 10 minutes of the game. But Mill River had trouble getting off shots as the Otter defense weathered the attack.
Meanwhile, the Otters played off the Mill River attack and countered. But OV, too, had trouble getting off shots. The opening 40 minutes was pretty much a stalemate. Mill River out-shot OV 4-1 and had two corners to none for the Otters.
Roach must have been inspirational with his halftime talk as the Minutemen came out flying to open the final half.
Again, the Minutemen worked from the left side and sent the ball into the box. When it slid to Cameron Smith, he knew what to do with it, beating Adams and vaulting the Minutemen into a 1-0 lead with 27 seconds elapsed.
Otter Valley responded and picked up its game with Cole Letourneau making good runs at the Mill River net manned by Tyler Regula. The Otters also increased the tempo of their shots and spent more time in the Mill River zone.
Almost 10 minutes into the second half, on one of those runs, Letourneau was taken down in the box and a penalty shot was called.
Sawyer Pierpont launched a low shot that powered past Regula to equalize the game at 48:14.
“We grew in a little bit more in the second half; we are young and we used a lot of energy,” said Otter coach Dick Williams, who lost many players through graduation. “We’re really missing one or two players, who can both defend and attack so it was a bit of a choice today. We knew that Tyler (Corey) can change a game and put in a lot of balls so we didn’t want to let that happen, on the other hand Kieran (Williams), who is marking him, is a really important player to our attack. It’s a little bit of a juggling act.”
As the clocked ticked away, Mill River reasserted more control and was able to net the game winner from Boyea and pretty much run out the clock.
The Minutemen led all the stat categories, outshooting the Otters 10-7, with a 6-0 bulge in corner kicks. Regula made six saves, while Adams recorded eight.
Mill River moves on to play at Brattleboro on Saturday, while the 1-4 Otters go to Proctor on Friday.
