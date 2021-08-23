NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River football team, like many teams across the state, isn’t sure what to expect from the 2021 season.
With the lack of 11-on-11 tackle football last fall, teams are working extra hard to knock off some of the rust that accumulated during the year off from the traditional game.
“It’s been tough, having the year off from the blocking and tackling. We’re feeling the impact of that,” said Mill River coach Greg Lewis. “We have a lot raw guys and a lot of new guys.
“Half our team has never done a special team kickoff or punt before because they don’t do it in middle school and we didn’t do it last year. It’s teaching all these guys every aspect of football again. They’re starting to pick it up.”
Mill River has a few standout guys coming back at the skill positions. Chris Burnett got plenty of experience during the 7-on-7 game at quarterback and will need to adjust to a pass rush this year. Dallas Bryant is a talented wide receiver and Connor Lopiccolo was a Division III All-State tight end in 2020.
“They’re the only ones coming back with experience at receiver or back,” Lewis said, of Bryant and Lopiccolo.
Line play will be critical for the Minutemen and the team doesn’t have much experience coming back at that position either.
“We have a lot of new linemen. That’s going to be the real question,” Lewis said. “It’s tough to get all those guys the ball if nobody blocks for them.”
Senior Kaleb Jepson and junior Jared McGee are two guys with experience on the line. The rest of the linemen are sophomores and freshman.
“They’ll be the main guys we’re leaning on,” Lewis said.
Ross Badgley, a senior, will get a lot of work in the backfield for a Mill River team that has liked to run in the past.
“He looked pretty good as a sophomore. He subbed in every now and then,” Lewis said. “He looked really good on JV, so we’re hoping he’ll do very well for us and make up for having a young line.”
Lewis hopes the team’s defense can be a strength.
“With an inexperienced team, it’s easier to teach them how to get out there and fly around and tackle as opposed to how to coordinate plays and remember plays,” Lewis said. “I think (defense) is definitely going to be our strength.”
Lopiccolo plays defensive end, Bryant plays safety, Badgley is a linebacker and McGee is a defensive tackle.
Lewis hopes that spread of experience around his defense pays dividends.
“Hopefully, they can bring the young guys next to them up and get them to perform,” Lewis said.
Mill River has a pair of Rutland County rivalry games on the schedule, with road games against Otter Valley on Sept. 25 and defending D-III champion Poultney on Oct. 23.
The Minutemen open their season Sept. 4 at home against Windsor. Before that, they have a scrimmage with Hartford and Lyndon Tuesday and Mount Anthony on Saturday.
“Windsor has been good the last four or five years, so it will be a good challenge Week 1. We’ll see how we do,” Lewis said.
