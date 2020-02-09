NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball team is on a mission to make a statement every time it steps on the floor the rest of the season.
Statement made.
The Minutemen did something that no other team has done all year long – beat Fair Haven. Mill River (11-4) overcame the Slaters down the stretch and pulled out a 53-50 win Sunday night to spoil Fair Haven's perfect season.
The Minutemen have felt heartbreak in close games before. Before its current five-game winning streak, Mill River had a pair of overtime losses to rivals Mount St. Joseph and Rutland, along with a six-point loss to Division I heavyweight Brattleboro.
In those games, composure cost the Minutemen a win. Sunday night, Mill River looked plenty composed in the waning moments.
"We've lost some games this year where I didn't think we were really composed at the end," said Mill River coach Jack Rogers. "With the lead tonight, we played well enough down the stretch."
Down three points heading into the fourth, the Minutemen quickly seized the lead to start the final quarter.
Fair Haven responded with a 5-0 run of its own and the teams traded momentum as time ticked off the clock.
With the game tied 44-44, Fair Haven called a timeout. When play resumed, Mill River took control with multiple baskets and it wouldn't give the Slaters a lead again.
Following a missed Aidan Botti free throw on a 1-and-1, Fair Haven's Sawyer Ramey got out in transition and cut the Mill River lead to one.
With well under a minute left, the Slaters had to foul to stay alive. They put Cole Aines on the line for a 1-and-1 and the senior drained them both.
Fair Haven threw up multiple 3-point shots with time running out. Ramey's off-balance heave from the right side was the last chance at overtime and it wasn't true.
When things get tough, it's always good to rely on seniors to take charge. The Minutemen's upperclassman stepped up in a huge way.
With their go-to scorer, Botti, bottled up with little room to breathe, Mill River had the rest of the team step up.
Aines hit all four of his free throws in the fourth quarter and was deadly from 3-point range all night long with four treys.
"Cole hit some really big shots and defended well," Rogers said.
Tyler Shelvey got to the rim at will and Will Farwell controlled the boards and defended Fair Haven's post pivot Joey Gannon well, holding him to just two points.
"(Tyler) took it in his hands a few times, which you expect a senior to do," Rogers said. "(Will) Farwell did a fantastic job against Gannon."
Aines and Shelvey both had 18 points, while Farewell had 10.
With their post presence bottled up, Fair Haven's speedy guards had to carry pretty much the whole load.
Kohlby Murray had a huge first quarter that propelled the Slaters to a five-point advantage.
After a long run by Mill River to end the half, he teamed with Ramey to help grab the lead back in the third.
Fellow guard Zack Ellis had a strong fourth, where he scored seven points, but the group couldn't push Fair Haven over the hump.
"I think Mill River's size and physicality might have won out a little bit (late in the game)," said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost.
Murray led the visitors with 19 points, Ramey had 14 and Ellis had 13. Gannon and forward Aubrey Ramey scored just two points apiece.
For Fair Haven, one loss doesn't mean the sky is falling. The Slaters are still well-positioned to be a top seed in Division II and will get back to work to correct what went wrong Sunday night.
"It was very physical and we knew it was going to be tough. This will help us in the future," Prenevost said. "(Mill River) is a well-coached team. We're 15-1 and we have four games left. We'll see them again in our gym."
Fair Haven hosts Otter Valley on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Mill River currently sits fifth in the D-II standings, and if it wants home games for the playoffs, it needs to keep on winning.
"A tough game like this, coming out on the good side of it is great for us," Rogers said. "Hopefully, it's a catapult. We're battling for a home playoff game. We control our destiny, but there's a small room for error."
The Minutemen travel to MSJ on Tuesday.
