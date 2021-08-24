The 2020 COVID season was a tough one for a lot of teams. The Mill River girls soccer team was no exception, weathering a 1-9 season before getting bounced from the Division III playoffs by Windsor.
Mill River is thinking much bigger this season.
The Minutemen have an All-State goalkeeper in Malori Carlson who kept the Minutemen in games with her aggressive and spectacular goalkeeping.
Now, coach Shawn Bendig wants to keep the heat off her. She was facing 30 to 40 shots a game last year and he feels he can put a defense on the field to make her life somewhat easier.
The Minutemen became that much stronger when Julia Deppert and Kyla Sheehe came back. They took last season off due to COVID and they will be major pieces of the defense.
“Julia was one of the most athletic players on our team as a sophomore. I think she will pick up right where she left off,” Bendig said.
Sheehe started at center back as a sophomore.
“We think we can keep the shot count down against Malori,” Bendig said.
Bendig has been around plenty of soccer in Ohio and Connecticut. He views his prized keeper as one of the best high school goalies he has seen.
Ashley Mozzer is a first-time senior who brings athleticism to the team.
“She is a nice addition,” Bendig said.
There are six juniors and five are returning. One is Alison Usher who brings versatility. She can play up top or as a center back.
Casey Tifft is expected to see a lot of time in the midfield area.
Sierra Bryant is another junior.
“She is super fast and super athletic. When we get the ball to her up top, she is adept at getting by defenders,” Bendig said.
Ariel Olson is a returning junior who saw a lot of action at midfield last year as did Malory Tarbell.
New juniors rare Lacee Lanfear and Camille Sweet.
There are a number of freshmen and sophomores.
“We are set up really well for the next few years,” Bendig said.
Sheyla Tarbell is one of the sophomores returning as an outside defender.
Others include Claire Morris, Emma Lunna, Rylee Serafin and Lola DeLorme Smith.
Serafin is working out as the emergency goalkeeper.
There are also some freshmen in the mix. Grace Smith is one and Bendig calls her “super fast.”
Another is Charlotte Morris.
“When you see her, you forget that she is a freshman. She is very comfortable with the ball at her feet,” Bendig said.
Mia Koponen is a freshman who comes with an unusual diversion. She races sprint cars.
Bendig is doing whatever he can to accommodate Koponen and her schedule in the other sport.
Alaina Cimonetti is another freshman.
“All of our freshmen are incredibly athletic,” Bendig said. “And there is a lot of versatility there.
“In my three years at Mill River, this is the most athletic team I have had.”
The Minutemen hope to bring a lot of soccer excitement to North Clarendon because it will be the only soccer show in town. There is no boys team this season.
Mill River students wanting to play soccer will do so at Mount St. Joseph Academy, according to Athletic Director Kim Maniery.
The Minutemen will head to Rivendell on Saturday for a jamboree and then travel over to Proctor on Tuesday as they prepare for the season opener. Coincidentally, that opener will have them going back to Rivendell to take on the Raptors on Sept. 4.
