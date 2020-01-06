NORTH CLARENDON — Mental toughness is something Mill River is going to need when taking on Division II contenders like Fair Haven and U-32 and the Minutemen showed plenty in fending off Middlebury 59-52 in a D-II b{span}oys basketball game at Houghton Gymnasium Monday night.
After the Minutemen seized the lead and started building it late in the first period the visiting Tigers kept tagging along like an annoying little brother. Several times it appeared the Minutemen had put little brother in his place but he kept bouncing back.
Mill River led 30-20 at halftime and 40-33 through three then the Tigers closed to within three points early in the fourth period and were as close as four points late in the game.
But big brother was more stubborn than little brother was persistent.
“I think we did a great job of not letting them take the lead in the second half and they did throw some runs at us,” said Minuteman coach Jack Rogers. “I was happy. We had a lot of guys make plays.
“When you lead by 10 at the half and they scored the first two buckets of the second half you know it’s going to be a grind.”
Aidan Botti led the 5-1 Minutemen with 16 points and Tyler Shelvey had another 13. One Botti 3 was huge in repelling the Tigers during an early run in the fourth and Shelvey had a fine overall game including some very timely rebounding and passing.
“For the first time in his career, he’s making people around him better,” Rogers said.
Shelvey also played a role in helping hold down Middlebury’s Tyler Buxton, whose 16 points led the 2-2 Tigers in their game of chase. Buxton was essentially to the Tigers what Shelvey was to the Minutemen.
“When you have a kid as athletic as Buxton you need someone like (Shelvey),” Rogers said.
Gabe Dunn added another 11 points for Middlebury and some of them were very big indeed.
When the Tigers were down 39-28 in the third Dunn cashed in a trey to turn the momentum. Then Tim Goettelmann, the quarterback compliment to running back Buxton on the Tigers football team, had four straight points to make it 40-35 early in the third.
A Buxton drive cut the lead to three but Shelvey responded with a spinning one-hander.
Dunn made it a three-point game with a pretty baseline drive and a high kiss off the glass en route to a three-point play but back came the Minutemen with a big surge. Shelvey started it with a steal in the defensive end and freshman Tyler Weatherhogg stunned the Tigers by not only lining up a 3 from 23 feet, but making it. Moments later Botti went to virtually the same spot and connected for a 51-40 lead with 4:39 left. Jeffrey Lokatys’s 3 got Middlebury back within 53-47 with 1:47 left but the Minutemen were able to finish off the game from the foul line, though hitting only a pedestrian 6 of 10 in the final minutes.
Mill River is back in action on Wednesday, facing Division I Burr and Burton in Manchester.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
