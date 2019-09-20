NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River is going to be thinking very positively about its first victory of the season. It might have been against a Woodstock team that is down, but the Minutemen took advantage of nearly every opportunity and played well from start to finish in a 42-6 victory Saturday.
The Minutemen ran the ball effectively, committed fewer penalties than in any game thus far, put some of its missing starters back on the field and did not have a significant injury.
Lots of firsts for the 2019 season.
Plus the Minutemen had four takeaways.
"We finally played a complete game from beginning to end," said first-year coach Greg Lewis. "This is good for the kids; they needed some confidence."
Six different players scored for the 1-3 Minutemen as they led from wire to wire, scoring on the first possession of the game and building the lead to 42-0. The running clock was in effect most of the second half.
The Minutemen shared the wealth. With 237 of their 306 total yards coming on the ground, no one player had more than 64 yards. Jacob Langlois had that total and a score, and quarterback Colby Fox threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Evan McPhee.
Woodstock fell to 0-4 and things might be getting worse for a team that dressed only 21 players Saturday. Quarterback Trevor White was injured in the second period and did not return in the second half.
"They are definitely not the Woodstock team of the past but I think we also played very well," Lewis said.
Not that the Wasps passing game was prospering. Gary Burnett, Adam Shum, McPhee and Adam Luzader had interceptions, with Luzader returning his 57 yards for a TD. He also recovered a kickoff to the Wasps that didn't travel too far and hit the ground spinning, and Luzader hustled downfield to nab it at the Woodstock 38.
Woodstock was held to 225 yards, with workhorse Corey White running for 96 of those.
Langlois' 2-yard run capped a 65-yard drive that established Mill River's rushing attack in the early moments, Langlois providing 33 of those yards on four carries. Tor Majorel, who came on to play QB in the second half, kicked the point after.
After a Shum interception, Minuteman wideout Tyler Shelvey went 11 yards around the end for a score. The Minutemen scored on their third straight possession when, in the second period, Fox ran it in from the 12 for a 21-0 lead.
The prettiest play of the day was a Fox pass over the middle to McPhee, who reached up and snared the pass in full stride, beat a defender to the sideline and went 74 yards to the end zone for the 28-0 halftime lead.
Luzader intercepted Wasps backup quarterback Colby Eaton and went 57 yards in the third and Logan Butler ran 4 yards for Mill River's fourth-period TD.
Eaton, a sophomore, had a measure of success in the late minutes, hitting Chase Christiansen for a 48-yard gain on a fourth-down play to set up Woodstock's rushing touchdown, which came from 10 yards out by Corey White.
Woodstock has another tough assignment next Saturday, at Poultney, while Mill River travels to Windsor on Saturday for what looks like a competitive game.
