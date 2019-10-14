NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River girls soccer coach Shawn Bendig called Monday’s 1-1 tie against Fair Haven “the battle of goalkeepers.”
Fair Haven’s Emma Ezzo has been one of the top keepers in the state in any division for three years — athletic and savvy, the junior has been called the best of the lot by a number of coaches.
At the other end of the field was Mill River’s Malori Carlson. A sophomore, she has been a good keeper for two seasons.
But on this day, the word “good” wasn’t enough. She played at another level.
“This is the best I’ve had but I couldn’t have done it without my team,” Carlson said.
Division III Mill River brought a 2-9-1 record into the game and flirted with the upset for a long time against a Fair Haven squad that entered the day at 9-2-1 and ranked No. 3 in Division II.
Julia Deppert gave Mill River a 1-0 lead 23:46 before the half. Ezzo was caught in no man’s land where the decision to hang back in the goal or to charge out was difficult. Deppert buried it and the Minutemen took the lead into halftime.
The Slaters had numerous chances to net the equalizer. Brittany Love and Emma Briggs had good looks at the goal all day. They would either shoot wide or pound the ball right at Carlson’s chest.
Fair Haven coach Ian Akin said that was the result of an uncharacteristic “lack of composure.”
Love, Briggs and sometimes Ryleigh Coloutti had great chances due to the distributing skills of the Slaters’ outstanding midfielder Megan Ezzo.
Later in the game, the Fair Haven shooters were putting the ball closer to where they wanted to, but Carlson still was able to make the tough saves.
One of her best came with 25 minutes remaining in regulation time when Coloutti fired a hard serve that a diving Carlson was able to deflect.
Between shooting wide and being frustrated by Carlson, the Slaters had to wonder if the goal would ever come.
It did, 4:01 before regulation time expired. Love, who had threatened so much all day, did not miss this time.
The Slaters owned the latter part of the second half, attacking far more than they had earlier.
The Minutemen reasserted themselves in the two 10-minute overtime stanzas.
“That was a great effort against a great team,” Bendig told his players after the game. “How about our goalie? How about our defense?”
Defenders like Allison Nemeth, Jessica Roberts, Kyla Shehee and Susanna Petrossi were solid all day. Nemeth and Petrossi were also very good at winning balls in the back and facilitating the transition to offense with their strong and accurate kicks.
Petrossi, in particular, would also trigger that transition by making runs of her own.
Rosalie Phillips had a strong game at midfield for the Minutemen.
The Minutemen have struggled all year to get tangible results against a schedule that included only Division I and II teams.
Bendig had been trying to hammer home the point that even though they were not getting the wins, they were playing well against teams in higher divisions.
A tie against the powerful Slater side might have gotten the point across to the Minutemen more than Bendig’s words ever could.
“I think playing better teams all year is going to help us in the playoffs. I am excited to see where we can go,” Carlson said.
The Minutemen boast plenty of speed on the attack with players like Deppert, Olivia Jones and Hannah Anderson.
They pushed the attack and threatened all day but so did Love, Briggs, and Megan Ezzo for the Slaters.
Yet, 110 minutes of soccer only produced two goals. Take a bow, Emma Ezzo and Malori Carlson.
The Slaters will take a 9-2-2 record into the regular season finale against Woodstock at home on Saturday.
The 2-9-2 Minutemen host Springfield on Wednesday in what will also be Mill River’s Senior Day.
