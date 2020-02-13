NORTH CLARENDON — Unlike Judy Fox, the winner of the halftime Chuck-A-Duck contest, the Mill River boys basketball team did not have its ducks in a row in the early going of Thursday night’s 71-53 victory over Mount Abraham.
The Minutemen looked lethargic and were locked in an 11-11 tie with Mount Abe when coach Jack Rogers had seen enough. He called a timeout with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
He was animated in the huddle and the Minutemen shook themselves from the lethargy and carved a 20-15 lead by the end of that opening stanza.
Tyler Regula, coming off the bench, provided most of the energy.
“Tyler Regula helped us a lot tonight,” Mill River senior guard Tyler Shelvey said. “He does everything on defense. He will take a charge for us. He hustles all the time.”
Regula played with the same abandon that characterized his game as a soccer goalie in the fall and his teammates fed off the intensity.
Aidan Botti provided a huge chunk of the offense with 25 points, mainly on his prolific 3-point shooting. He connected on seven shots behind the 3-point stripe.
Shelvey had 16 points but he was even more valuable for his passing where he authored several highlight-reel assists.
“Tyler Shelvey has gotten tons of assists this year. He has taken that part of his game to another level,” Rogers said. “He can make a full-court bounce pass and get it through a small window.”
But Rogers really wanted to talk about the other Tyler.
“Tyler Regula gives us so much energy. He plays so hard and we needed that tonight,” the Mill River coach said.
The game was deadlocked at 15-15 when Regula made both of his free throws and the Minutemen were ahead of the rest of the night.
Mill River forged a 40-31 halftime lead but the Eagles came out of the locker room with some fire.
Mount Abe’s Henry Cogsell got the first hoop of the half, a bucket down low that drew Rogers’ ire.
“Too easy. Keep it out of the paint,” he yelled.
But the Eagles kept charging and when Liam Kelliher converted a layup off a steal, it was 40-37 and Rogers was compelled to call a timeout.
The game changed quickly. Botti canned 3-pointers on each end of a 10-0 run and the Minutemen were off to the races. They extended their advantage to 58-41 by the end of the third quarter. Game over.
It was the seventh straight win for 13-4 Minutemen who have games remaining with Otter Valley, Fair Haven and Windsor.
There is no rest for the Minutemen. They kick off that stretch with a home game against Otter Valley on Valentine’s Day.
“We’ve got to play each game like it is our last,” Shelvey said.
Will Farwell followed Botti and Shelvey in scoring for the Minutemen with 12 points and Regula added nine.
Cole Aines and Colby Fox provided many of the intangibles for the Minutemen that do not show up on the scoresheet.
Quincy Cook led the Eagles with 14 points. Kelliher had 13 and Cogswell nine.
It was slim crowd in contrast to the game against Fair Haven on Feb. 7 when the Minutemen earned their signature win by handing the Slaters their only loss.
“We had to make our own energy,” Shelvey said.
Botti’s 3-point marksmanship enabled the Minutemen to quickly break open a close game.
“He was stroking it. We probably could have gotten him the ball a little more,” Rogers said.
Mount Abe fell to 8-10.
Rogers said he was looking forward to a quiet night and staying calm after rivalry games against Fair Haven and Mount St. Joseph.
“I wasn’t going to yell tonight. I’m exhausted,” he said.
But now the Otters are are coming into the Dean Houghton Memorial Gym for another of those Rutland County rivalry games. Rogers is not expecting it to be easy.
“They can score and they are a confident team,” he said.
